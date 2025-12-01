I Tried 9 Store-Bought Holiday Coffee Creamers And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Winter is nearing, and the holiday festivities are well on their way. Perhaps you're planning a holiday buffet or trying your best not to stress about hosting a festive party. With all that hubbub, we deserve to take a moment and fix ourselves a toasty cup of coffee — although I know plenty of people like to sip iced coffees year-round, if that's your jam. No matter what temperature you like your coffee, it doesn't hurt to add some seasonal spirit to it in the form of store-bought holiday coffee creamers.

But which one do you pick, and which offers the best, most jolly flavor? I tested nine options from seven brands to see which one takes the cake — I mean, the cup. I judged them primarily on flavor, how it impacted my cup of joe, whether I could taste the advertised notes, and whether it added any merriment to my drink. Occasionally, the consistency plays a part in the ranking. I used specific coffee-to-creamer measurements (which I talk about toward the end in the methodology section) to give each creamer a fighting chance, but you can ramp up the flavor of any one by liberally pouring it into your mug. Your next cup of coffee will be much more celebratory with one of the top creamers on this list.