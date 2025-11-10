8 Unique Coffee Creamer Flavors To Try In Your Next Morning Cup
If you're a coffee drinker, chances are high that you use some sort of creamer in your daily cup of coffee. As a former barista and coffee lover, I personally love adding creamer to my coffee. Whether it's classic choices like vanilla or hazelnut or seasonal favorites like peppermint mocha or pumpkin spice creamers, there are so many options for jazzing up your coffee. But even with that variety, it's still very easy to get hooked on your go-to flavors.
While it might be tempting to go for something a bit more "safe," brands are pushing to limits and coming out with flavors that are as creative as they are tasty. Personally, I've only tried one of these flavors myself (and it's become one of my favorite creamers I've ever bought), so I've been inspired to branch out from my normal. From decadent dessert-inspired flavors to artisanal herbal flavors, there are plenty of creamers on the market that will take your coffee to the next level and may even have you setting your alarm earlier just so you can enjoy your next cup sooner.
International Delight Southern Butter Pecan
Described as a "warm pecan pie," International Delight's Southern Butter Pecan creamer is like a dessert in a cup. What makes this creamer so unique, though, is the fact that pecans are not the typical nut you find associated with most creamer flavors. Instead, hazelnut coffee creamers are the most abundant across brands like Chobani, International Delight, Coffee Mate, and more. You can even find pistachio-flavored creamers or dairy-free creamers that utilize almonds as the base. Pecans, though ... not so much.
Butter pecan typically combines roasted pecans with vanilla and butter to create a smooth, sweet taste that plays off the nutty richness from the pecans. While this particular creamer utilizes natural and artificial flavors to achieve this butter pecan flavor, many reviewers have stated that it reminds them of butter pecan ice cream, which often contains all of these ingredients. Because of how well it leans into the vanilla and nutty flavor profiles, International Delight's Southern Butter Pecan is a great option to try if you tend to lean towards these other creamer flavors — regardless of whether or not butter pecan is your typical dessert flavor of choice.
International Delight Almond Cherry Macaron
International Delight's Almond Cherry Macaron creamer offers a different spin on the standard chocolate-cherry flavor combo you find so often in desserts. Rather than leaning into this typical flavor pairing, International Delight switched things up and paired this fruit with something a bit more elevated — a macaron. This French sandwich-style cookie is made with almond flour, so it only makes sense that the almond is highlighted as a key flavor in this creamer.
And considering that macarons are often served alongside coffee, having this dessert as a creamer allows you to enjoy these cookies without needing to buy or make them on a regular basis. If you really want to take this combination to the next level, choose the right type of coffee roast. A light to medium roast coffee that helps balance out and enhance the delicate cherry and almond notes of this creamer, whereas darker roasts go best with richer flavors like chocolate.
Coffee Mate Peanut Butter and Jelly
I don't know about you, but I don't typically eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich alongside my cup of coffee. As far as sandwiches go, though, peanut butter and jelly definitely lean more toward the sweet end of the spectrum rather than the savory, and Coffee Mate definitely delivers on this with its Peanut Butter and Jelly Duo creamer. In fact, while the reviews are a bit mixed, it isn't for the reasons you may think.
While the positive reviews say this is a favorite creamer due to the fact that it tastes more like jelly than it does peanut butter, this is also the same reason why some people gave this creamer negative reviews — because it didn't taste enough like peanut butter and wasn't well-balanced between the two flavors. So if you are someone who enjoys raspberry-flavored things, this sounds like the perfect creamer for you. But if you do want to achieve that classic PBJ taste, an easy way to elevate the peanut butter notes would be to add a bit of peanut butter into your coffee before stirring in this creamer.
Coffee Mate Caramel Apple Crisp
Pumpkin spice tends to get all the love during the fall, but Coffee Mate's Caramel Apple Crisp creamer allows you to switch things up while still enjoying the flavors of autumn. And this way, you also don't have to choose between a cup of hot apple cider and a cup of hot coffee. The caramel apple spice was a fan-favorite Starbucks drink for years, but it isn't always a returning fall menu item.
Instead of being at the mercy of whatever Starbucks chooses to do, Coffee Mate's Caramel Apple Crisp allows you to take matters into your own hands with your at-home coffee creations. Whether you prefer a warm cup of coffee or sip on iced coffee no matter the weather, this creamer will help you fill in the void left behind by Starbucks during the off years (or if you just want to extend the season long after the last leaf falls).
Califia Farms Birthday Cake Creamer
The Califia Farms Birthday Cake Creamer will make every morning feel like your birthday. According to reviews, this plant-based almond milk creamer doesn't hit you with an overwhelming flavor, yet still has just enough sweetness. This is especially noteworthy considering birthday cake as a flavor can be notoriously sweet if you're taking into account all the aspects of birthday cake, such as frosting, sprinkles, and the cake itself. But because this creamer isn't overly sweet, you can easily use this on a daily basis and not worry about a sugar crash later.
In fact, the Califia Farms Birthday Cake creamer contains 25% less sugar than other sweetened plant-based creamer brands — three grams per serving versus four grams. And unlike a lot of dairy-free coffee creamers, this one combines well into both iced and hot coffee. There's nothing more frustrating than having to constantly stir your coffee while drinking it to keep your creamer from separating!
Califia Farms Organic Almond Lavender Creamer
Another non-dairy almond milk creamer, the Califia Farms Organic Almond Lavender creamer is the pick for those who prefer something a bit more artisanal. Instead of spending precious time making homemade lavender syrup or dropping money on a latte and your local coffee shop every day, you just need to add this to your hot or iced coffee. In fact, one of the many reasons why people like this creamer is because it makes drinking your at-home coffee feel like a coffee shop experience.
Somehow, Califia has also managed to make an organic creamer that blends well into your coffee without the addition of oils or gums that are commonly used as thickeners and binders to keep the creamer from separating. As someone who has tried multiple plant-based creamers, this is not an easy feat to achieve. The Califia Farms Organic Lavender creamer can also pull double-duty if you like tea or live with tea-drinkers, as lavender pairs well with Earl Grey, matcha, and other tea varieties.
Nutpods Toasted Marshmallow
You'd think you'd find marshmallow more often as a creamer flavor, but the Nutpods Toasted Marshmallow is actually one of the only brands I've found that feature it as a standalone flavor. This non-dairy, coconut, and almond milk creamer comes unsweetened, so you can adjust the sweetness level to your liking by adding in your desired sweetener or combining it with other creamers to create a custom flavor. Since it is designed to have that "nostalgic taste of a roasted mallow from an open fire," you could even mix it with some chocolate syrup (or the Nutpods Classic Chocolate creamer that is also unsweetened) to create a s'mores-inspired coffee.
But because it is unsweetened, the flavor isn't overpowering and offers a very subtle, smoky marshmallow taste. Not everyone loves super-sweet coffee, so this is a fantastic option for those who don't want to be stuck only drinking black coffee and want to partake in fun flavored coffee drinks.
Coffee Mate Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Cold Foam
When cold foams were first hitting the market, I had the opportunity to try a bunch of cold foam brands and flavors, including the Coffee Mate Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Cold Foam. Not only does it actually taste like a really good chocolate chip cookie, out of all of the cold foam and regular creamers I've had in my life, it's one of the few to match its flavor description so accurately. When it comes to unique and specific flavors, sometimes the nuances can get lost in a sea of sweetness, but somehow, all aspects of this flavor are well represented in each sip.
If you are an iced coffee drinker, this cold foam will certainly elevate your daily cup of coffee and make you feel like you're sipping a Starbucks cold foam coffee without ever needing to go through the drive-thru. It's the perfect thickness, sitting on top of your coffee and slowly incorporating itself so you get the right amount of cold foam to coffee ratio in each sip.