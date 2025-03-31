How To Get The Most Flavor Out Of Your Homemade Lavender Syrup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you like making your own syrups or tisanes, then you know the enjoyment of gathering your favorite flowers and herbs for an infused liquid with a pleasurable aroma and taste. There are many benefits to using lavender in your self-care routine, particularly for its aromatherapeutic properties as a mood booster and means of providing some anxiety relief. Turning to culinary applications, a simple lavender syrup recipe can do wonders to liven up everything from coffee to cocktails and even cakes and cookies.

Per Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn, it's a matter of time and patience to get the most full-bodied lavender syrup. Similar to steeping a cup of tea, after removing your pot from the heat, you'll want to cover the mixture of water, sugar, and lavender flowers and give it at least 10 minutes to let the flavors fully permeate. For even stronger flavor, you can steep it for up to 30 minutes. You'll know you did it right if the liquid looks slightly lavender in color when you're straining out the flower buds.

There are a number of creative ways to use lavender in your cooking, and infusing the flowers into a simple syrup makes things even easier. When stored properly in an airtight container in the fridge, you can keep your lavender syrup on hand for around two to three weeks and use it in a variety of different dishes. It's all about using the right flowers and giving the mixture time to fully steep as it cools for the strongest possible lavender flavor, ensuring the syrup won't dilute when mixed into your dishes.