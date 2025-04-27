2 Simple Ways To Add Spices To Your Coffee (And Why It's A Must-Try)
There are a lot of die-hard plain coffee fans out there. There's nothing wrong with it — some people just prefer a simple tasting brew; no fancy flavors, no syrups, no fuss. But then there are the rest of us — the ones who love a little flair, a sprinkle of cardamom, a dash of vanilla, maybe a shake of cinnamon or two. Usually, we're forced to add these flavors in the form of sweetened syrups or powders, but have you ever tried adding spices directly to your coffee grounds? If not, there are actually two ways to do it seamlessly: Either add ground spices to the coffee before brewing, or grind whole spices with the beans.
Both methods are common practice in different parts of the world and will infuse flavor into your coffee much better than a syrup will, and it's incredibly easy. Simply sprinkle a small spoon of some warm spices like cardamom, cinnamon, allspice, or ginger over the coffee grounds in your machine, mix gently, and brew as normal. This should work for auto-drip coffee makers, French presses, and any pour over coffee appliance like a Chemex. No matter what type of machine you have, the coffee will taste good enough to drink black, but a splash of milk will also be delicious. You can even utilize this trick to make a bold cold brew coffee if you'd like.
Grind spices with coffee beans to impart more flavor
If you have a grinder, add whole spices right to your beans for even more fragrant coffee. Freshly ground spices release more aromatics, which results in a stronger, fresher flavor. However, make sure to clean the grinder extremely well afterward to avoid any unwanted notes lingering in your next batch.
Warmer, sweeter spices work best, but floral spices like lavender and rose are also options. For mocha lovers, try adding some cocoa nibs or cocoa powder, or some chili for a Mexican hot chocolate twist. Citrus peel also works great for light roasts, and some chicory will help create a New Orleans style coffee. The flavors are really up to you, but here are 16 spices to elevate your regular cup of coffee if you need some inspiration. A pinch of salt will help balance any bitterness in the coffee and cut acidity, so try to add that in alongside whatever options you choose.
The most important thing to remember is that less is more. Start by adding about ½ teaspoon of spice for every six cups of coffee, whether you're adding it straight to a brewer or to the grinder. You can work your way up after tasting — eventually, you'll have an even more addictive brew that you can still drink plain, but it will have just the perfect hint of flair.