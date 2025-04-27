2 Simple Ways To Add Spices To Your Coffee (And Why It's A Must-Try)

There are a lot of die-hard plain coffee fans out there. There's nothing wrong with it — some people just prefer a simple tasting brew; no fancy flavors, no syrups, no fuss. But then there are the rest of us — the ones who love a little flair, a sprinkle of cardamom, a dash of vanilla, maybe a shake of cinnamon or two. Usually, we're forced to add these flavors in the form of sweetened syrups or powders, but have you ever tried adding spices directly to your coffee grounds? If not, there are actually two ways to do it seamlessly: Either add ground spices to the coffee before brewing, or grind whole spices with the beans.

Both methods are common practice in different parts of the world and will infuse flavor into your coffee much better than a syrup will, and it's incredibly easy. Simply sprinkle a small spoon of some warm spices like cardamom, cinnamon, allspice, or ginger over the coffee grounds in your machine, mix gently, and brew as normal. This should work for auto-drip coffee makers, French presses, and any pour over coffee appliance like a Chemex. No matter what type of machine you have, the coffee will taste good enough to drink black, but a splash of milk will also be delicious. You can even utilize this trick to make a bold cold brew coffee if you'd like.