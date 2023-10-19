The Best Way To Freeze Coffee Creamer And How Long It Lasts

If you're afraid your coffee creamer will expire before you get to all of it — which is a real possibility considering many of us use only a splash for each cup — don't toss out the bottle just yet. If it's been a week or two since you opened your creamer and you still have some left, try freezing the rest to make it last longer. This is also helpful if you bought multiple bottles of a seasonal flavor you love (like pumpkin spice or peppermint mocha), but you weren't able to get through it all in time.

It's an easy task if you use an ice cube tray. Not only is this an efficient way to freeze your creamer, but it's ideal for when you actually want to use it. Simply pop out a cube when you're ready to dump it in your glass of iced coffee or cold brew. It'll also work in a cup of hot java, where the warm liquid will help it melt. For long-term freezer storage, wait until all of the cubes have frozen completely, then remove them from the tray and place them in a freezer-safe plastic bag until you're ready to use them. If you follow this process, your dairy product will stay good for four to six months.