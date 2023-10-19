The Best Way To Freeze Coffee Creamer And How Long It Lasts
If you're afraid your coffee creamer will expire before you get to all of it — which is a real possibility considering many of us use only a splash for each cup — don't toss out the bottle just yet. If it's been a week or two since you opened your creamer and you still have some left, try freezing the rest to make it last longer. This is also helpful if you bought multiple bottles of a seasonal flavor you love (like pumpkin spice or peppermint mocha), but you weren't able to get through it all in time.
It's an easy task if you use an ice cube tray. Not only is this an efficient way to freeze your creamer, but it's ideal for when you actually want to use it. Simply pop out a cube when you're ready to dump it in your glass of iced coffee or cold brew. It'll also work in a cup of hot java, where the warm liquid will help it melt. For long-term freezer storage, wait until all of the cubes have frozen completely, then remove them from the tray and place them in a freezer-safe plastic bag until you're ready to use them. If you follow this process, your dairy product will stay good for four to six months.
How to defrost and use your frozen creamer
If you would rather defrost your creamer before adding it to a hot cup of coffee, place a cube in a cup in the fridge the night before you'll want to use it. If you don't have that much time, let it thaw in a cup on the counter. Just make sure you don't forget about it, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture advises against leaving cold foods out of the fridge for longer than two hours, or one hour if it's above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Once defrosted, your creamer should be good for up to two days in the fridge.
If you don't thaw your cubes, however, you can put them to good use in other ways. Try popping them in the blender to add some creaminess to a milkshake (which can be especially tasty with seasonal flavors like the aforementioned pumpkin spice), or use them to whip up a homemade frappe. It's worth noting that non-dairy creamers, such as ones based in oat or soy milk, will retain their taste and consistency better than those that contain dairy. But with either type, you can absolutely use an ice cube tray to make them last longer.