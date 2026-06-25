I Tried And Ranked 4 Costco Kirkland Coffee Pods. This Is The One I'd Stock Up On

Costco is the perfect place to buy things in bulk. If you need 2 pounds of mozzarella or multiple frozen pizzas, you know where to get them. But you might not have known Costco has its own K-Cup coffee pods. That's because the coffee pods are not located with the coffee beans in the other food and drink aisles. No, no, they are actually on the other side of the warehouse, near the appliances, pots, and pans. You might have missed them entirely — I know I did.

I'm a curious person, so I wanted to figure out whether the pods are worth buying and whether any of them stand out, for better or worse. I tested four options, forgoing the decaf version entirely. All four varieties are kosher, organic, made with Arabica beans, Fair Trade Certified, and have 120 pods per box. I ranked them based how enjoyable they were, as I prefer a cup of coffee that's not too mild or too bitter. I'll dive more into the notes and how they taste. As you might have guessed, I now have a never-ending supply of coffee pods.