Give Cocktails A Silky Dubai Chocolate-Inspired Sip With This Costco Liqueur

For a while there it felt like you couldn't go anywhere without seeing Dubai chocolate. The pistachio-laden treat, which is credited to a chocolatier based in the United Arab Emirates, has infiltrated nearly every dessert out there. You can get Dubai chocolate fruit cups and cakes; even Shack Shack had a Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake on the menu for a while. If you're a fan, there's a Dubai chocolate-inspired cream liqueur you can get your hands on, too — and it's been spotted at Costco.

A chocolate and pistachio cream liqueur from a brand Sahara was seen on shelves at Costco recently and people have been excitedly posting about the product online. The drink blends the nutty flavor of roasted pistachio with smooth brandy and cream to create a thick, Baileys-like sipper that can be enjoyed on the rocks or mixed into a fun, Dubai chocolate-inspired cocktail.

Some Costco locations have reportedly been selling 750-ml bottles of the liqueur (which has a 17% ABV) for just $14.99, while others have priced it at $24.51. If you can find it, it would make for an excellent addition to a chocolate martini recipe or really any dessert drink for that matter.