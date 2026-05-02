Give Cocktails A Silky Dubai Chocolate-Inspired Sip With This Costco Liqueur
For a while there it felt like you couldn't go anywhere without seeing Dubai chocolate. The pistachio-laden treat, which is credited to a chocolatier based in the United Arab Emirates, has infiltrated nearly every dessert out there. You can get Dubai chocolate fruit cups and cakes; even Shack Shack had a Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake on the menu for a while. If you're a fan, there's a Dubai chocolate-inspired cream liqueur you can get your hands on, too — and it's been spotted at Costco.
A chocolate and pistachio cream liqueur from a brand Sahara was seen on shelves at Costco recently and people have been excitedly posting about the product online. The drink blends the nutty flavor of roasted pistachio with smooth brandy and cream to create a thick, Baileys-like sipper that can be enjoyed on the rocks or mixed into a fun, Dubai chocolate-inspired cocktail.
Some Costco locations have reportedly been selling 750-ml bottles of the liqueur (which has a 17% ABV) for just $14.99, while others have priced it at $24.51. If you can find it, it would make for an excellent addition to a chocolate martini recipe or really any dessert drink for that matter.
How to make a Dubai chocolate-inspired cocktail
You can blend the Sahara Dubai Inspired Pistachio Cream Liqueur with vodka in a 2:1 ratio to make a nutty, Dubai chocolate martini. Add in some Crème de Cocoa, white chocolate liqueur, or heavy cream for even more indulgence. A splash of almond extract amps up the flavors even further, as does a little amaretto liqueur or even vanilla-flavored vodka.
Dubai-inspired pistachio shots are also an option, if you cut the volumes. You can even replace the vodka with brandy, if you prefer a drink with warmer notes. If you want something less sweeter, the liqueur tastes great when paired with coffee, too. On Instagram, a customer who bought a bottle said, "Poured some into my cold brew.....so good!" Another person who used it to a make a perfect affogato shared, "Rich, nutty, a little boozy ... poured over cold, creamy ice cream? Yeah... she's a moment." Evidently, the liqueur can also provide a tasty twist to coffee cocktails, like a Mudslide or White Russian.
If you can't find the Sahara Dubai Inspired Pistachio Cream Liqueur at your local Costco, the retailer typically has similar options in stock like Bottega Pistachio Liqueur. Otherwise, you can always blend Irish cream liqueur with vodka, pistachio ice cream, and chocolate sauce for a creamy, Dubai chocolate bar-inspired tipple — we ranked 14 Irish cream liqueurs from worst to best, if you want some recommendations. No matter what you decide to shake (or stir) up, just make sure to include a chocolate and pistachio-lined rim on your glass to really top things off.