The Trader Joe's Freezer Aisle Hidden Gem That Nails Everything You Want In A Dessert
Trader Joe's shoppers are almost always guaranteed to find something new that will steal their hearts and please their palates. Though these items don't always last forever, it's important to know which hidden gems to seek out and sample while you can. Among the most overlooked desserts in the freezer aisle, Trader Joe's Mini Chocolate Chip Hold the Cone! Ice Cream Cones are, by far, a can't-miss treat. Though they may be small, the flavor and indulgence are certainly mighty.
Per Tasting Table's assessments, these miniature ice cream cones are, in fact, the very best of Trader Joe's frozen desserts, and for good reason. A bite-sized treat packed with plenty of taste and texture, these finger food-style ice cream cones epitomize the enjoyment of a simple, diminutive dessert. This hidden gem of the Trader Joe's freezer aisle is often overlooked in favor of larger-scale foods; however, the size makes it an excellent choice for those who want to satisfy their sweet tooth without risking a tummy ache.
What makes these Trader Joe's ice creams especially fun is that they come in a few different flavors. The mini chocolate chip version is great because it transforms the classic vanilla version into a chocolate-lover's dream. With chocolate cones in lieu of the traditional sugar and a chocolate chip-laden vanilla ice cream on top, which is then covered in even more chocolate, it's safe to say these more than hit the mark, and Trader Joe's fans enthusiastically agree.
Fan feedback for Trader Joe's Mini Chocolate Chip Hold the Cone! Ice Cream Cones
Trader Joe's shrinking an ice cream cone down to a bite-sized novelty makes these one of its best desserts. With choices including vanilla, chocolate, chocolate chip, and strawberry, and seasonal favorites like pumpkin ginger and peppermint, fans have taken to the internet to share their favorites of this hidden gem of Trader Joe's frozen foods.
One Reddit user mentions, "The chocolate chip mini cone 100% beats the other flavors. My go-to!" Another states, "You can't ever go wrong with Hold the Cones! These little ice cream cones are perfect for when you want a little treat without going overboard...The thin chocolate coating pairs perfectly with the chocolate chip ice cream. I also love the chocolate cones!" Holding these year-round favorites up to the seasonal flavors, a user shared, "The chocolate cone is unreal. My second favorite, after the pumpkin ginger version!"
With any highly-praised product, there will still be some contrarian opinions and criticisms. One Reddit thread points out an unwelcome recent change to the texture of these tiny desserts that sometimes seem to arrive mushy and lacking in the preferred crunch of the cone paired with the soft ice cream. One user says, "Yes they're soggy... but I kind of enjoy unpeeling them..." Others recommend checking for a fresher package to alleviate this textural issue. Next time you're in Trader Joe's freezer section, keep an eye out for these beloved ice cream treats.