8 Of The Most Overlooked Desserts In The Freezer Aisle

Unless you're a skilled pastry chef, desserts aren't often the kind of dish you can whip up on the fly when the mood strikes. That's why, when the night calls for a little treat-yourself goodie, nothing beats the convenience of reaching into the freezer for something sweet and satisfying. Sure, there are popsicles and ice cream, but there are also unique treats in the freezer aisle, some of which don't even need to be enjoyed cold — all they need is a few minutes in the oven. So, if you have the space in your icebox, it's always worth it to stock up on a wide assortment of sweet treats to satiate any craving.

In this list, we'll take a look at some underrated desserts lurking in the freezer aisle, usually skipped over for that tried-and-true ice cream favorite or classic novelty. Some of these are obscure store-brand goodies, while others are sleeper hits, often overshadowed by more traditional, popular options. But all these treats have one thing in common: Every single one proved more impressive than expected when we put it to the taste-test. Each dessert on this list earned a top spot in a previous Tasting Table ranking and, therefore, deserves a seat of honor in your freezer.