30 Retro Appetizer Recipes That Guests Won't Be Able To Get Enough Of

When you're cooking for guests, crafting a crowd-pleasing appetizer is just as important as choosing the perfect main course or dessert. Starting your meal with some easy-to-eat, light bites is a great way to set the tone for courses to come and they keep your guests entertained while you prep other dishes. Appetizers can range from modern, exquisitely-presented canapés to hearty dips and humble skewers, but some of the very best picks are those that come with a good dose of retro charm.

There are countless retro classics we see time and time again on appetizer platters, and for good reason. Many of these favorites have been delighting guests for decades, and they still offer the same universal appeal that they did all those years ago. If you're hosting a themed gathering, or simply want to lean into the nostalgic vibes, this selection of old-school appetizers will provide plenty of inspiration.