10 Costco International Groceries That Deserve A Spot In Your Cart
Many Costco fans rave about the warehouse store's international food courts, but most members are unlikely to be able to travel the entire globe to get to experience those international delights like the spicy fried chicken bucket or poutine. But the great thing about Costco is that the members-only warehouse is well-known for stocking a large selection of high-quality goods imported from all over the world, particularly in the grocery department. Costco's international selection includes much more than just French wines and Japanese whiskeys. From European cheeses to Mexican hot sauces, there's something for everyone on this roundup of international goods sold at Costco stores.
One particular Italian import is on our list of the most beloved Costco Kirkland products of all time that you'll find yourself using for anything from sandwiches to eggs to toast, and another British product will bring your cheese board game to a whole other level, especially when paired with jams and fresh fruit. Most of the products on this list of imported groceries at Costco are the store's Kirkland Signature brand, which is known for products that make a Costco membership worth the price. So whether a European vacation is out of reach or if you're just looking to explore a bit more of the world through your taste buds, add these items to your grocery list and head to your nearest Costco, which is (almost) guaranteed to be less stressful than a trip to an international airport.
Citterio 18 Month Prosciutto Di Parma
For fans of authentic cured meats, this Prosciutto di Parma is one of the best ways to spend your money at Costco, even if you're on a tight budget. At only about one dollar per ounce, this high-quality Italian imported prosciutto is sold at a fraction of the cost you'd find at other grocery stores.
Purchase Citterio 18 Month Prosciutto Di Parma at Costco for about $12.
Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter, Salted
Kerrygold butter's reputation proceeds itself as the Irish butter is wildly popular. A European-style butter that's well worth the money, Kerrygold's salted Irish butter uses milk from grass-fed cows in Ireland that's churned into rich and flavorful bright yellow butter. Opt for the salted version over the unsalted version.
Purchase Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter, Salted at Costco for about $19.
Kirkland Signature Aged Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Shredded
Aged for over 24 months, this authentic Parmigiano Reggiano cheese is pre-shredded for convenience and contains no anti-caking agents to dilute the flavor or texture of the Italian cheese. In fact, this imported Italian cheese is so good that customers ditch their pre-shredded rule.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Aged Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Shredded at Costco for about $22.
Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes
Imported from tropical Cambodia, these dried sweet mango slices are a Costco summer snack worth adding to your cart. Slightly sweetened, the dried fruit is perfect to toss in a backpack for an on-the-go hiking snack or for something more relaxing like lounging poolside during the summer.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes at Costco for about $12.
Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto
This imported Italian pesto is made from not one but two DOP products: Genovese Basil and Pecorino Romano. Sold for less than $12, this large 22-ounce jar of pesto is an absolute steal, and it will last a while in the refrigerator. You can also freeze portions in ice cube trays to use as needed in recipes.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto at Costco for about $11.
Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon
If you're hosting a brunch, this Kirkland Signature imported smoked salmon is perfect for sharing with a small group served alongside bagels, cream cheese, sliced red onions, and capers. Both 12-ounce packages can be opened independently. One of our favorite Costco salmon products to buy, this Norwegian smoked salmon is produced in the Netherlands.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon at Costco for about $28.
Garofalo Organic Pasta Variety Pack
With just over two pounds of each of the three types of pasta, the imported Italian Garofalo pasta is sold in more unique shapes than you'll usually see at your average supermarket. This organic Italian pasta is made from durum wheat semolina and will be a staple in your pantry.
Purchase the Variety Pack of Garofalo Organic Pasta at Costco for about $12.
Emmi Le Gruyère AOP Cheese
Incredibly delicious on its own as a snack or part of a bountiful cheese board, Gruyère cheese also makes a perfect pairing with sharp cheddar for the ultimate adult grilled cheese. Imported from Switzerland, this Emmi Gruyère raw milk cheese is nutty, rich, and aged for at least eight months, and is sold at a much lower price point than you'll find in most grocery stores.
Purchase Emmi Le Gruyère AOP Cheese at Costco for about $16.
Cholula Hot Sauce, Original
One of our 10 favorite condiments to always buy in bulk at Costco, Mexican-imported Cholula hot sauce is both tangy and hot without being overwhelmingly spicy. Perfect on top of Mexican dishes, but also great on fried or deviled eggs, burgers, or grilled cheeses, you'll find yourself using up both bottles long before the expiration date.
Purchase Cholula Hot Sauce, Original at Costco for about $12.
Kirkland Signature Coastal Rugged, Mature English Cheddar
Aged for up to 15 months, this mature English cheddar is a sharp cheddar that is ideal for cutting into chunks and snacking, and makes a great addition to homemade macaroni and cheese. Made on England's Jurassic Coast, the briny sea air adds dimension to this flavorful cheese.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Coastal Rugged Mature English Cheddar at Costco for about $17.