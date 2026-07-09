10 Costco International Groceries That Deserve A Spot In Your Cart

Many Costco fans rave about the warehouse store's international food courts, but most members are unlikely to be able to travel the entire globe to get to experience those international delights like the spicy fried chicken bucket or poutine. But the great thing about Costco is that the members-only warehouse is well-known for stocking a large selection of high-quality goods imported from all over the world, particularly in the grocery department. Costco's international selection includes much more than just French wines and Japanese whiskeys. From European cheeses to Mexican hot sauces, there's something for everyone on this roundup of international goods sold at Costco stores.

One particular Italian import is on our list of the most beloved Costco Kirkland products of all time that you'll find yourself using for anything from sandwiches to eggs to toast, and another British product will bring your cheese board game to a whole other level, especially when paired with jams and fresh fruit. Most of the products on this list of imported groceries at Costco are the store's Kirkland Signature brand, which is known for products that make a Costco membership worth the price. So whether a European vacation is out of reach or if you're just looking to explore a bit more of the world through your taste buds, add these items to your grocery list and head to your nearest Costco, which is (almost) guaranteed to be less stressful than a trip to an international airport.