As A Professional Chef, This Is The Best Way To Spend $100 At Costco
Stepping foot inside Costco can be many things, but for me personally, it's both a challenge and a reward. It's a challenge in that I'll have to avoid putting too many superfluous items in my gigantic cart, but also a reward as I'm usually getting a great deal on products and can soothe my harrowing journey through the waking nightmare that is a Los Angeles Costco parking lot with some little treats: the free samples. As both a professional chef and a chronic organizer, I never, and I mean NEVER, set foot inside of a Costco without a hand-written grocery list and a pen. I also try not to be enticed by anything not on my list, but I'm only human. There are some high-quality items that Costco sells at a criminally low price, and I believe the following items are the best way to spend $100 at the warehouse giant.
Without fail, I always head directly to the refrigerated cheese and condiment section where I find my first choice, Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto. It's incredibly delicious and for about $11 it's an absolute steal, especially considering how much it would cost you to make 22 ounces of premium pesto at home. Costco sources the basil for it's imported pesto directly from Genoa, making the herb just one of two ingredients in the sauce that have a DOP classification (Protected Designation of Origin), meaning they are authentic and the best of the best as they adhere to strict methodology and quality guidelines.
My own personal 'Guy's Grocery Games'
Sticking with the Italian imports, my next grab is Citterio 18 Month Prosciutto Di Parma, sold in packs of two and totalling 12 ounces for about $16. The aged DOP treat from Parma is priced alarmingly low; but who am I to question the wisdom of Costco's business acumen? I love it for an easy and accessible snack or as an addition to sandwiches and charcuterie boards. It's also an affordable ingredient to make one of my favorite dishes, baked eggplant rollatini, a bit more exciting with a surprise slice of prosciutto in every roll.
Now onto the practical purchases. I love cooking with avocado oil since it has a neutral flavor and a high smoke point. If you're not already using the versatile oil for most of your home cooking, it's an easy swap for sauteing and roasting. I always pick up a 2-liter bottle of Marianne's Avocado Oil, and at $30, I still have enough left in my $100 budget to saunter over to the meat section.
Once there, I assess the quality, appearance, and prices of both the ribeyes and New York strips, which are my two favorite cuts of steak. I can usually find two gorgeous 1-pound filets for about $40, depending on the size and grade. If they're on sale, I'll usually buy a few extra to vacuum seal and freeze when I get home. At this point, if I happen to have some change leftover from my $100 budget, I'm scurrying over to the food court for a hot dog or a chicken bake.