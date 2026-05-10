As A Professional Chef, This Is The Best Way To Spend $100 At Costco

Stepping foot inside Costco can be many things, but for me personally, it's both a challenge and a reward. It's a challenge in that I'll have to avoid putting too many superfluous items in my gigantic cart, but also a reward as I'm usually getting a great deal on products and can soothe my harrowing journey through the waking nightmare that is a Los Angeles Costco parking lot with some little treats: the free samples. As both a professional chef and a chronic organizer, I never, and I mean NEVER, set foot inside of a Costco without a hand-written grocery list and a pen. I also try not to be enticed by anything not on my list, but I'm only human. There are some high-quality items that Costco sells at a criminally low price, and I believe the following items are the best way to spend $100 at the warehouse giant.

Without fail, I always head directly to the refrigerated cheese and condiment section where I find my first choice, Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto. It's incredibly delicious and for about $11 it's an absolute steal, especially considering how much it would cost you to make 22 ounces of premium pesto at home. Costco sources the basil for it's imported pesto directly from Genoa, making the herb just one of two ingredients in the sauce that have a DOP classification (Protected Designation of Origin), meaning they are authentic and the best of the best as they adhere to strict methodology and quality guidelines.