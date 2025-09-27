You're Using The Wrong Oil To Saute Aromatics, But Here's The Easy Swap

It sounds both glamorous and rustic to cook with extra-virgin olive oil, but the truth is it's not as multipurpose as it's been popularized to be. While it's fantastic for making salad dressings, marinating olives and feta cheese, or drizzling over finished dishes for a pop of fruity or earthy flavor, it's the wrong oil to be cooking with when it comes to sauteing aromatics like garlic and onions due to its low smoke point. There is a much better choice that's more resilient to heat and will impart less flavor to your food, and that's avocado oil.

There are two different types of avocado oil generally available that differ by their processing: refined and virgin. Refined avocado oil has an extremely high smoke point of about 520 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the ideal fat for almost any high-heat cooking method that you can think of. Similar to extra-virgin olive oil, virgin avocado oil is instead usually cold-pressed, which is a gentler extraction method that keeps a bit more nutrients intact. Because of this, virgin avocado oil has a slightly lower smoke point than its refined sibling at about 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

In terms of nutrition, avocado oil is a heart-healthy oil that contains oleic acid, which is also found in olive oil. When it's consumed in moderation, avocado oil can help to reduce cholesterol and assist in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins. It even contains beneficial antioxidants, once again proving its worth when sauteing.