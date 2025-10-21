Bread Vs Cheese: Which Is More Crucial To The Ultimate Grilled Cheese?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In theory, a grilled cheese is one of the most straightforward foods around. Despite myriad grilled cheese hacks awaiting the much-adored sandwich, many children can easily make it with just two ingredients, similar to a quesadilla or even pouring a bowl of cereal. Due to a grilled cheese's simplicity, both the bread and the cheese used in the sandwich should be top quality, but is one element more important than the other?

As the former kitchen manager of a cheese store, I've made hundreds of grilled cheeses in my life. At the store, we used a combination of Comté cheese and a two-year-aged Hooks white cheddar, as well as fresh sourdough bread from a local bakery.

We would pile one slice of bread high with thin shavings of cheese and coat the outsides of the sourdough slices with salted butter before transferring to a panini press. This method made for a gloriously crispy outside with a meltingly gooey inside. The toasted sandwich was served with a side of cornichons and whole pickled carrots to cut through the richness of the dish. In this scenario, the cheeses and the bread were high-quality products in their own right. Both cheeses melt well, and Comté brings a nuttiness to the sandwich, while cheddar lends classic sharpness. Sturdy yet fluffy sourdough crisps beautifully when coated in fat and applied to heat. Since both the bread and cheese are so crucial, it's difficult to say which element's excellence is non-negotiable ... but if we had to choose, we could.