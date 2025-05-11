Thomas Keller's Brilliantly Simple Tip To Elevate Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grilled cheese sandwiches are beloved for their simplicity and ability to not only satisfy hungry eaters with minimal ingredients, but also for their added dose of nostalgia. Still, like many classic dishes, they can benefit from customization, be it to the cooking process or the recipe itself.

Famed chef Thomas Keller, the mastermind behind the Michelin-starred French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, California, shared his top tip for taking grilled cheese to the next level in his book, "Ad Hoc at Home." Rather than applying butter (or mayo) to the outside of the bread before cooking, he utilizes brown butter, heating it in the pan before allowing his sandwich to soak it up as it cooks.

To make brown butter for your grilled cheese sandwich, add about two tablespoons of butter to your pan over medium heat. Once it begins to foam and caramelize, typically after just a couple of minutes, add your sandwich. This will offer a rich, subtly nutty flavor to your bread.