Thomas Keller's Brilliantly Simple Tip To Elevate Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Grilled cheese sandwiches are beloved for their simplicity and ability to not only satisfy hungry eaters with minimal ingredients, but also for their added dose of nostalgia. Still, like many classic dishes, they can benefit from customization, be it to the cooking process or the recipe itself.
Famed chef Thomas Keller, the mastermind behind the Michelin-starred French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, California, shared his top tip for taking grilled cheese to the next level in his book, "Ad Hoc at Home." Rather than applying butter (or mayo) to the outside of the bread before cooking, he utilizes brown butter, heating it in the pan before allowing his sandwich to soak it up as it cooks.
To make brown butter for your grilled cheese sandwich, add about two tablespoons of butter to your pan over medium heat. Once it begins to foam and caramelize, typically after just a couple of minutes, add your sandwich. This will offer a rich, subtly nutty flavor to your bread.
Swap white bread and standard cheese for brioche and Gruyere
Beyond the use of brown butter, rather than regular, Keller forgoes the typical cheese choices of American or cheddar and instead opts for Gruyere to elevate his grilled cheese. Unlike American and cheddar, which are known for being creamy and mild, Gruyere is a semi-hard cheese that has hints of nuttiness and can be fairly sweet.
Additionally, Keller isn't grabbing a loaf of white bread; he uses brioche and opts to remove its crusts before serving. This French style of bread has a higher fat content than its white counterpart, which creates a fluffier product, one perfect for soaking up that brown butter. Brioche is also made with eggs that bring a velvety texture to the dough.
After achieving a golden crust on his grilled cheese on the stove with brown butter, Keller pops it into the oven for a secondary cook that ensures the cheese is melted all the way through. No more than five minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit will do.