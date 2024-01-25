13 Facts You Should Know About The Iconic French Laundry

If you've managed to wrangle a reservation at the famed French Laundry in Yountville, California — or are just curious about the hugely celebrated restaurant — you may be frantically Googling things so you have an advanced understanding of how everything works. Don't fear – we've got your back. As well, the staff is known for being incredibly welcoming and gracious. Even with the reputation the restaurant has, The French Laundry experience isn't stuffy at all.

First, you should know not to arrive too early: There's no bar for pre-dinner cocktails and they don't open the doors until the time the seating begins. However, the restaurant is surrounded by its own gardens and greenhouses you're free to stroll through. And you're welcome to take photos — selfies by the sign or in front of the signature blue door, of the food, of anything you like. But it's the food, of course, that you've really come for. Read on for more facts and tips about The French Laundry, one of the most famous restaurants in America.