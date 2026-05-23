5 Costco Salmon Products To Buy And 2 To Skip

The Foppen Norwegian Smoked Salmon Slices come at 12 ounces of product; while you might think it is 12 ounces of salmon, that would be incorrect. It's actually 10.2 ounces of salmon and 1.8 ounces of sauce. I've purchased this before and never really considered it. Even so, it's still a terrific value. These are inspired by Norwegian smoked salmon; however, they are produced in Greece and then distributed in the Netherlands. That isn't a factor for me, but it's worth mentioning.

This kosher farmed salmon product is available in three flavors: dill, traditional, and pepper. Dill is my favorite of the bunch, both because it's the most interesting flavor and also because I just love dill. Pepper adds flavor without impacting texture, and was the teen's favorite from Foppen. This also comes with a honey-mustard dill sauce that you can spread over the fish, or on something like a cracker. The sauce is quite sweet, and I felt like it overpowered the fish, so I'd just apply it lightly next time.

I tried three smoked sliced salmon on this taste test, and this offers the most flavor and variety, making it ideal to place out at a gathering. Plus, the pieces are small, so people can add to a crostini or pick up with a fork without having to tear it into smaller pieces.