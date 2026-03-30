11 Smoked Salmon Brands, Ranked

I don't know a soul who doesn't love smoked salmon. Personally, my favorite use for the seafood is on a piled-high bagel with lox (and, yes, I know the two aren't exactly the same) — there's no more satisfying breakfast, in my opinion. But no matter what smoked salmon recipe is on your weekly meal plan agenda, I'm guessing you want to source the best of the best, and all the options at the supermarket have been known to give me massive decision fatigue.

So, I did what I always do when faced with such "what-to-buy" dilemmas — I bought everything I could find and conducted a taste test. If you thought all smoked salmon was relatively the same, think again. The quality gap between my top and bottom choices on the list below was massive. I ranked the following smoked salmon brands based on a few factors: how tender the salmon was, whether its flavor was mild or fishy, and how large, small, thick, or thin the slices were (this last one was a very tertiary consideration). If you, too, are frequently confronted with too many smoked salmon options and not enough intel, put down that bagel and read on for my definitive ranking.