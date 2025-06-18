The Best Trader Joe's Salmon Features A Popular Bagel Seasoning
Trader Joe's offers a wide range of affordable products under the store-brand name, many of which inspired viral acclaim and motivated other stores to come out with their own versions. While popular TJ's snacks, frozen meals, and fall lineup items are often the object of foodie-inspired social media hauls, Trader Joe's salmon selection encompasses dozens of fresh, frozen, and smoked varieties worth trying. We sampled and ranked 11 fresh and smoked salmon products, and our favorite Trader Joe's salmon features one of its most famous products.
According to our ranking, the Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon was the clear winner. We based the ranking on taste, texture, and versatility, and the Everything but the Bagel seasoning was the creative and unique addition that upgraded the taste and expanded its range of use. We applaud the genius of Trader Joe's to make the connection between everything bagels and smoked salmon, cutting out the bread and cream cheese and using the complex Everything but the Bagel seasoning to pair with smoky, umami-rich smoked salmon. After all, Everything but the Bagel seasoning is an all-purpose seasoning you can use in so many ways.
Not only did the nutty, aromatic, salty seasoning bring a unique and delicious touch, but the salmon itself had a deliciously buttery flavor, and the texture was velvety and moist. Everything but the Bagel seasoned smoked salmon should definitely be included in your next Trader Joe's grocery list. You'll be able to incorporate it into many different meals.
More reviews and ways to use Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon
We absolutely loved the Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon, and many reviews on YouTube and Reddit support our opinion. The one complaint we've heard and agree with is that the salmon is too lightly seasoned. While we understand that TJ's might not have wanted to overwhelm the savory flavor of the salmon with too much, they ended up adding too little. So, while you're at Trader Joe's picking up the salmon, you might want to pass by the seasoning section and pick up some Everything but the Bagel seasoning as well. You can easily perfect the salmon with another sprinkling of seasoning. Some Redditors recommend enhancing the seasonings even more with a sprinkle of fresh dill or a squeeze of lemon juice.
As for ways to enjoy this delicious smoked salmon, the most obvious would be atop a cream-cheese slathered bagel with some capers and thinly sliced red onions. But there are so many ways to incorporate seasoned smoked salmon into breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Add seasoned smoked salmon to avocado toast. Spike your next batch of scrambled eggs with a bit of cream cheese, stir in the smoked salmon, and finish it with more everything bagel seasoning. Smoked salmon would also be a great white pizza topping. Or, make your own smoked salmon sandwich using TJ's products like its highly ranked garlic spread and Everything ciabatta rolls, another favorite product according to our ranking.