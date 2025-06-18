The Best Trader Joe's Salmon Features A Popular Bagel Seasoning

Trader Joe's offers a wide range of affordable products under the store-brand name, many of which inspired viral acclaim and motivated other stores to come out with their own versions. While popular TJ's snacks, frozen meals, and fall lineup items are often the object of foodie-inspired social media hauls, Trader Joe's salmon selection encompasses dozens of fresh, frozen, and smoked varieties worth trying. We sampled and ranked 11 fresh and smoked salmon products, and our favorite Trader Joe's salmon features one of its most famous products.

According to our ranking, the Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon was the clear winner. We based the ranking on taste, texture, and versatility, and the Everything but the Bagel seasoning was the creative and unique addition that upgraded the taste and expanded its range of use. We applaud the genius of Trader Joe's to make the connection between everything bagels and smoked salmon, cutting out the bread and cream cheese and using the complex Everything but the Bagel seasoning to pair with smoky, umami-rich smoked salmon. After all, Everything but the Bagel seasoning is an all-purpose seasoning you can use in so many ways.

Not only did the nutty, aromatic, salty seasoning bring a unique and delicious touch, but the salmon itself had a deliciously buttery flavor, and the texture was velvety and moist. Everything but the Bagel seasoned smoked salmon should definitely be included in your next Trader Joe's grocery list. You'll be able to incorporate it into many different meals.