6 Best NYC Bagels You Can Order Online

If I could only eat one breakfast food for the rest of my life, it would probably be bagels. I could never have too many bagels (though the current stockpile sitting in my freezer may beg to differ). They're a wonderfully versatile breakfast that can adapt to anything from spreads to smoked fish and even gourmet sandwich toppings — there's a shop near me that makes bagel sandwiches with prosciutto, egg, and arugula, a meal I always take with me on river days. Sure, I can get good enough bagels in the Pacific Northwest, but I've heard rumors that nothing beats a New York bagel. After doing the legwork for this article, I'd have to say I agree.

I've only been to NYC once in my life and, being that it was on a high school trip, I didn't exactly have the freedom to go bagel hunting. Now, living on the opposite coast, the question haunted me: How could I try the city's famous bagels on the other side of the country? Fortunately, it is indeed possible to get sumptuous breakfast breads shipped to your door, no matter where you are. I sussed out some of the best NYC bagel spots that can ship to you — no subway ride needed. After gathering an initial list, I got some samples to taste and, well, all exceeded expectations. If you want to learn more about my criteria for choosing each spot, refer to the "Methodology" slide at the end of this piece.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.