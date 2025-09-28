6 Best NYC Bagels You Can Order Online
If I could only eat one breakfast food for the rest of my life, it would probably be bagels. I could never have too many bagels (though the current stockpile sitting in my freezer may beg to differ). They're a wonderfully versatile breakfast that can adapt to anything from spreads to smoked fish and even gourmet sandwich toppings — there's a shop near me that makes bagel sandwiches with prosciutto, egg, and arugula, a meal I always take with me on river days. Sure, I can get good enough bagels in the Pacific Northwest, but I've heard rumors that nothing beats a New York bagel. After doing the legwork for this article, I'd have to say I agree.
I've only been to NYC once in my life and, being that it was on a high school trip, I didn't exactly have the freedom to go bagel hunting. Now, living on the opposite coast, the question haunted me: How could I try the city's famous bagels on the other side of the country? Fortunately, it is indeed possible to get sumptuous breakfast breads shipped to your door, no matter where you are. I sussed out some of the best NYC bagel spots that can ship to you — no subway ride needed. After gathering an initial list, I got some samples to taste and, well, all exceeded expectations. If you want to learn more about my criteria for choosing each spot, refer to the "Methodology" slide at the end of this piece.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Bagel Boss
I'm not the first one to feature Bagel Boss as a premier bagel spot in the NYC area, as it has received accolades from many other publications. The franchised operation has been churning out quality bagels since 1975 and has since expanded to 20 locations in New York, North Carolina, California, and Florida. Bagel Boss has both kosher and non-kosher locations on its roster, it offers a full catering menu for all your gathering needs, and it's available to order for nationwide shipping on Goldbelly.
Your Bagel Boss ordering options are numerous, sure to overwhelm anyone looking to buy in the best way. There are 16 different bagel options, and if you're determined to only order bagels, don't scroll too far. You'll come across mouthwatering selections of challah bread, rainbow cookies, black and white cookies, bialys, babkas, and rugelach, to name just a few. I got to try an array of the Boss's bagels, and all I can say is, wow — it's quite the experience even outside the bakery.
My personal favorite would have to be the egg bagels, but the friends who joined me for a morning bagel brunch would beg to differ. One couldn't get enough of the cinnamon raisin bagel, another swore by the everything bagel, and we all agreed that the sight of the city's iconic rainbow bagel was simply mesmerizing. And that's even without mentioning the superb spreads I got alongside the selection: chocolate chip cream cheese and sun-dried tomato cream cheese (as well as some black and white cookies, not pictured but delicious).
H&H Bagels
Since 1972, H&H Bagels has been shaping the New York City bagel scene. It's been made famous for its "water bagel" method, and you can tell the company seriously cares about its bagel quality — it uses unbromated, unbleached flour, and refuses to include GMOs or artificial preservatives. And with each bagel boasting 13 grams of protein, it's really hard to say no to these when those breakfast-time hunger pangs strike. Most of H&H's locations are in NYC, but it also has a presence in D.C., Chicago, Florida, California, and Tennessee.
You can order H&H's bagels for nationwide shipping on its website, and fortunately for those trying to avoid decision paralysis, there aren't too many options to choose from. You'll be able to pick how many bagels you want and whether you want any extras, like smoked salmon or cream cheese (which I highly recommend — the scallion cream cheese I tried was out of this world). The company has 13 bagel flavors, with some wilder flavors including pumpernickel bagels and cheddar jalapeño bagels. The Nova smoked salmon I got was also out of this world: buttery, richly smoked, and wonderful on a bagel, my ideal way to consume smoked salmon. My personal favorite, the everything bagel (pictured above), came absolutely loaded with the covetable seasoning. Somehow soft, chewy, and pillowy all at the same time, H&H is a great choice whether you want a dozen bagels or a whole brunch spread.
Zucker's
Zucker's is a slightly newer entry to the NYC bagel scene, but it's well worth a spot in this lineup. It's been around since 2007 as a welcoming hub for bagels and smoked fish, and of course, its bagels are hand-rolled daily before being kettle-boiled. Zucker's has seven locations scattered around Manhattan, and as such, it's deeply invested in its community. For example, it's partnered with The Bowery Mission to give 100,000 bagel breakfasts each year to New Yorkers in need. That alone makes it a business worth supporting, in my opinion, even without considering its incredible bagels. Notably, Zucker's recently launched par-baked bagels for retail, which sit in your freezer until you're ready for breakfast; then, you'll finish baking them for fresh NYC bagels straight from your own oven. I got some of these to try as well, and can confirm — they're delicious.
You can order Zucker's bagels on the company's website (which fulfills through Goldbelly) or through Goldbelly directly. There are a few different selections to choose from, each with varying quantities of bagels and add-ons. You'll be able to choose from 10 different bagel flavors (again, my favorite was expectedly the everything bagel, but even the plain refrains from being boring). Should you want a regular order, the company offers a subscription box as well. Other kits may include a babka, a few cream cheese selections (there are six to choose from — I'm a personal advocate for the scallion cream cheese), and some of the company's smoked salmon, which I can confirm is well worth the buy.
Eli Zabar
I would carve some time out of your schedule before indulging in the storied history of Eli Zabar and his many eponymous NYC businesses; it's well worth some attention, and as it has seen many iterations over its 50-some years, there's no shortage of rabbit holes to dive down. From gourmet food shop to bakery, restaurant, wine bar, ice cream store, and even a vinegar factory and greenhouse, it seems that Zabar himself has had his hands in almost every aspect of the culinary world; so, of course, his bagels couldn't possibly disappoint. The glossy exterior of the above hides a soft, pillowed interior that doesn't need to be toasted to be enjoyed.
I spread some apple butter on a plain bagel and was sent to heaven, indulging in a savory dessert-like bake that's been hard to stay away from since receiving this shipment. These bagels are easy to love and freeze particularly well. I've reheated one regularly for breakfast and they taste just as fresh as they did the day I received them — which is to say, I could be convinced they came fresh from the bakery that morning. The company sells bagels by the half-dozen, with plain, poppy, sesame, and everything listed as its current offerings (or you can get an assorted pack of a few flavors). You can also order its jam or smoked salmon separately, or get the full package with a "New York Deli Experience Gift Basket," which comes with an assortment of bagels, baked goods, sliced meats, and spreads.
Ess-a-Bagel
The history of Ess-a-Bagel goes back to 1976, when the company was founded by a family of Austrian bakers who didn't find it difficult to perfect the art of the NYC bagel. In fact, the craft came so easily to them that the company's bagels were well-renowned even after having only been open for less than two years — quite the feat indeed, considering the local competition. Nowadays, the company is owned and operated by women in the family (namely, the founders' sister and niece), who are faithfully carrying its bagel tradition forward into future generations. Ess-a-Bagel currently has three Manhattan locations, one just across the Brooklyn Bridge, and one in the Newark airport.
You can order from Ess-a-Bagel via Goldbelly, and your options are abundant without being too overwhelming. Order the company's kosher bagels solo (or get some snack-sized mini bagels to nom on), or go all out by ordering a full bagel sandwich kit, cream cheese, smoked fish salad, lox, vegan spreads, or NYC's famous black and white cookies. With 10 bagel flavors to choose from (all the classics, including a thoughtful whole wheat everything option) and a whopping 20 cream cheese varieties, the options are pretty endless. I can attest that the apple cinnamon cream cheese is absolutely divine on a pumpernickel or cinnamon raisin bagel, and I loved the texture of the oats on the bagels pictured above. As expected, they're thick, chewy, and sumptuous — also as expected, I adored.
Utopia Bagels
Even just thinking about the packs of bagels I got from Utopia Bagels is making my mouth water. Utopia Bagels has been perfecting the same craft since its opening in 1981; this dedication has resulted in some of the city's most reliable, consistently delicious bagels. To add to the quaint appeal, its bagels are still baked in a carousel oven from 1947, a testament to the tried-and-true nature of traditional bagel-making methods. Utopia Bagels still has a relatively small footprint, with only three stores throughout the city; however, now that it ships nationwide (via Goldbelly and Fresh Direct, for New England consumers), you don't have to be a local to get your hands on this famous bake.
Choose from varying quantities of bagels or a bagel brunch kit when you order on Goldbelly, the latter of which will give you bagels, lox, cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, onions, and additional add-ons if you'd like. You'll have no shortage of options, ideal if you're feeding a picky brunch crowd. You'll have 17 bagel flavors at your disposal (with more unique options, including an egg everything and a French toast), as well as a stunning 22 cream cheese options, like vegan tofu cream cheese, bacon cream cheese, and even Oreo cream cheese. I couldn't get enough of the cinnamon raisin bagels. Raisins were sprinkled throughout just enough to not be overbearing but still have a definite presence, and I was also impressed that the red onion and tomatoes arrived as fresh as they did. Not to mention the smooth, buttery lox — all the makings of a perfect breakfast.
Methodology
The first step in choosing spots to feature in this "best of" roundup was, of course, checking for NYC bagel spots that will ship nationwide (typically for goods like this, you'll find shipping through Goldbelly). Being that I've never spent much time in the city, I didn't have any companies in mind beforehand; when finding them online, I looked for ones that generally had good reviews to include in this piece. Once I received them, I assessed how fresh each was (and all definitely were fresh — I believe most shipped overnight) and how flavorful and chewy they were without being toasted. All the bagels I sampled fit the bill, and each brand was well-deserving of a mention here.
I'm sure there are NYC bagel companies that didn't make this list, and probably could have — unfortunately, there was no way I could try every spot available. If you have the budget, I'd urge you to do your own bagel taste test and see which appeals to you. Based on the six I tried for this piece (all of which were outstanding), I doubt you'll be disappointed no matter what you choose.