The Brooklyn Native You Can Thank For NYC's Iconic Rainbow Bagels

Scot Rossillo didn't consider himself a mere baker. On his LinkedIn profile, he describes himself as the "World's Premier Bagel Artist." A native New Yorker, Rossillo was able to figure out how to make bagels that appeared to swirl with waves of bright colors. The taste was likened to Froot Loops cereal, and he would also stuff cream cheese made with Funfetti sprinkles into his creations.

For Rossillo, his creative process began with the visual component, not necessarily the taste. "It's always about the coloring and the artwork," he told Inked Magazine. To Celebrity Parents Magazine, Rossillo described these bagels as art. "It's art that you can eat. I take my experiences from life, my creativity, and that's what I make. That's what comes out." His business, The Bagel Store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, was something like his art studio, a place where he would tinker with unique bagel flavors and designs.

His rainbow bagel took social media by storm in 2016, and his colorful creations were shipped across the United States. Rossillo's success might have been part of his downfall, however, as a history of tax evasion rose to the surface due in part to his newfound fame. His business was eventually seized in 2019, and though Rossillo opened shop in another Brooklyn location, he couldn't sustain business operations and eventually retired.