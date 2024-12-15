Review: Are NYC's Apollo Bagels Really Worth The Hype?

The first menu item that caught my eye was the tomato and cream cheese combination. I had heard from several reviewers online that they preferred Apollo's sesame bagels to its everything bagels, so while everything bagels have been pretty much my default choice for as long as I can remember, I first opted to try the more well-liked variety. Reviewers did not let me down, as I definitely preferred the sesame bagel over everything, but not as much as the plain (more information on that below).

My first bite of the toasty, crispy crust had an amazingly satisfying, audible crunch. The tomato, seasoned with a generous dose of black pepper, perfectly cut through the heaviness of the cream cheese. As I continued to enjoy my open-faced breakfast, the chewiness of the interior of the bagel started coming through. I fully believe that cream cheese is the correct choice of schmear for a bagel (besting butter by a large margin), but often, with the heft of the bagel and the earthiness of whole milk cheese, it can feel all too overwhelming. The tomato takes care of this issue while adding a ton of extra flavor. These bagels are slightly smaller than standard New York City area bagels, coming closer to the Montreal-style bagels that I, knowing full well the upset it would cause, have dubbed superior to classic New York bagels.

Apollo Bagels meets somewhere in the middle. While being crispier on the outside than the bagels I tried at Montreal's St-Viateur Bagels and Fairmount Bagels, they are also less doughy than most NYC-based shops while still retaining their signature chewiness. Tomato with cream cheese on any bagel variety will only set you back $7, almost half of what either fish spread costs (both $15), so it's a budget as well as a vegetarian-friendly option.