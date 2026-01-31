11 Italian Food Products From Costco To Buy, And 3 To Skip
Costco is a well-known membership warehouse where loyal customers can shop for groceries, pet supplies, buy or lease a car, and pick up prescriptions, all in one convenient shopping trip. You can spend hours scoping out the aisles for hidden treasures, and never finish discovering new items and goodies. The writers at Tasting Table have covered a lot of Costco items to stay educated and up to date on some of the retailer's offerings, from Costco bakery items to buy and skip to testing out Kirkland Signature cheeses. But something we've never covered? Italian food items.
I set out on an adventure to eat my way through 14 Italian food products to figure out which ones you should purchase and which ones you can comfortably leave on the shelf. I made my picks based on the overall flavor, texture, value, and appearance of the final product, but you can learn more about the methodology toward the end of the article. These items are either crafted in Italy or associated with Italian or Italian-American culinary tradition. I hope this helps you find some goodies to stock in your fridge, freezer, or pantry.
Buy: Bakery Rustic Italian Bread
Rustic Italian Bread was deemed a worthy buy when one Tasting Table writer tried it alongside a bunch of other fresh bakery treats and bites. I hadn't tried it myself, but I was intrigued to give it a go. If you have a larger family, go through a lot of bread, or you're hosting a party, then this 2-pound loaf is a steal for $5.99. Bakery loaves can be expensive, and Costco keeps them at a bargain price.
You can cut it into slices to store in the freezer. I like to do this step with larger loaves — this one included — so my family has fresh bread that we can quickly toast. That way, when you toast it, it's as fresh as the day you got it. I will say, though, that my Costco loaf was dense and seemingly underproofed and underbaked with little to no air bubbles. Others mentioned they've had a similar issue with Kirkland bread, so keep an eye on it. Other than that, it still has a soft interior, nice crust, and a slight tang, like a lighter version of sourdough. It's mild and easy to eat, whether paired with butter and jam or ham and cheese.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna
I've had the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna before and knew I wanted to add it to this list, as it never fails to impress me. It's not trying to be fancy, it's just flavorful and well-made. This lasagna tastes comforting, rich, and delicious, like something you'd get at an Italian restaurant — especially true if you eat it fresh and hot from the oven. The sausage and beef make a divine combination that's both hearty and meaty. The tomatoes aren't too acidic, which means you can eat a nice-sized slice without feeling like you're in for heartburn all night.
The layer of ricotta is thick and creamy, providing a lighter element compared to pasta and meat. The Kirkland frozen meal comes with two 3-pound lasagnas, which is perfect for feeding your family or serving guests. My toddler really enjoys it, so it's great for kids, too. As classic lasagna Bolognese can take over 2 hours to prep and bake from scratch, this Costco version is ideal to stock in the freezer for those nights when you want something that tastes homemade but doesn't require long prep or hard work.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Genovese Pesto
Pesto isn't difficult to make, but the ingredients can add up. A bright and fresh pesto requires a lot of basil, plus ingredients like pine nuts and olive oil. For only $9.99, you can get 22 ounces of authentic Italian Protected Designation of Origin (DOP) pesto. This means you are getting an incredible value and product. The basil is fresh, potent, and fragrant, which makes it seem like you made it from scratch that day.
This item is loved by many Costco shoppers and is considered one of the many hidden gems at Costco. If you are dubious whether you would be able to use over a pound of pesto, don't fret. Try freezing some in an ice cube tray, so you have small, frozen pieces to work with. They are easy to incorporate into stews, pasta, or sandwiches, but you could always make it into a dip and serve it with veggies or pita. We're sure there are many ways you can use this pesto in your household.
Buy: La Dolce Vita Classic Italian Biscotti
If you're looking for the perfect biscotti, La Dolce Vita Classic Italian Biscotti fit the description. They are crunchy but not overly crisp; they still maintain a bit of ease as you bite into them, which, according to one Costco reviewer, is authentic and exactly the way their nona used to make them. They contain whole almonds for added crunch as well as anise seed that brings that distinct licorice-like flavor. While this may seem unappetizing if you dislike licorice, it works nicely with the nutty notes. After the first bite, it's not as noticeable and prominent on the tongue.
The cookies taste almondy, and though the ingredients don't specifically mention almond extract, it does note natural flavors. I found myself eating one piece, then polishing off another. The petite sizing makes it easier to customize how much you want to eat, whether that's one or multiple. This Costco item is a must-buy because of the incredible taste and great value; you get 2.5 pounds of scrumptious biscotti to dunk in your coffee or eat as you wish.
Skip: Nonni's Biscotti, Almond Dark Chocolate
Don't get me wrong, Nonni's Biscotti are pretty good — they simply don't compare to La Dolce Vita's version, that's all. The almond flavor is less prominent, so while that could be enticing for some people, it's a miss for me. I truly adore dark chocolate (it's one of my favorite things to eat), but there is not enough of it on the biscotti to make it worth the purchase. Some pieces have a splotchy, sparse layer of chocolate that didn't really deliver; it's not thick and even as you might expect.
These are quite crisp, so they're best dunked in an espresso or your favorite coffee drink. You only get 2 pounds of product compared to 2.5 in La Dolce Vita. Also, these are longer and individually wrapped — so, you need to finish up the whole piece because there's nowhere to store your open biscotti. These biscotti are not unappetizing by any means, but you're better off skipping them and getting La Dolce Vida instead — theoretically, you can dunk those in a bit of chocolate if you really want that cocoa-like layer.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Italian-Style Dry Salame
This Kirkland Signature Italian-Style Dry Salame is ideal if you're planning a party or some form of entertaining because you get 2 pounds of the product. The dry-cured salami is wonderfully salty yet delicate and soft, so it doesn't feel like you have to gnaw to bite off a piece. The thin slices pair well with cheese or a glass of wine, but you could always include them in a sandwich. You get two 1-pound packs, and each one reseals; I like this because you don't have to move it around and transfer it to ensure it remains fresh.
Although it's described as a reduced sodium product, per serving, the sodium is still pretty high — just something to keep in mind as you munch on the slices. These are delicious and easy to eat, and you can easily come up with tasty combinations. I'd only suggest figuring out how you plan to use it before buying because 2 pounds of salami are harder to go through; one serving of salami comes up to 28 grams or 1 ounce, whereas a typical serving of a protein like chicken is approximately 3 ounces.
Buy: Citterio Prosciutto Di Parma
Snag yourself 12 ounces of 18-month aged prosciutto di Parma straight from Italy. Unlike the aforementioned dry salame, it's easy to work your way through the two 6-ounce packs of prosciutto. The texture is marvelously buttery and when paired with a richly savory flavor, it's a delight to nibble on. The slices are very thin and delicate, perfect for making charcuterie roses or wrapping around melon — there are plenty of creative ways to serve prosciutto at a party, and they are delicious and eye-catching. At $13.99, the price is right, too.
This Costco item is perfect when you want delicious, quality prosciutto at an equally amazing price point. Other grocery stores can cost twice as much (or more) per ounce. I like to simply snack on one or two pieces, but you incorporate it into dishes like beef Wellington, tortellini, or any other type of pasta. Don't miss out on this delicious Italian item for entertaining or simply jazzing up your average lunch.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
Costco's ravioli is a staple in my household because it only takes a few minutes to cook and put together. Kirkland has a couple of ravioli options, and one of my favorites is the Kirkland Signature Spinach & Cheese one. It comes with two 22-ounce packages of USDA organic ravioli that you can cook in four minutes. I like how the earthiness of the spinach pairs with the creamy cheese, and it feels like you're getting some essence of a vegetable without it overpowering the dish.
It's worth mentioning that Rana roasted lobster ravioli is also great if you want something more elevated. No matter which you pick, make sure to follow the cooking instructions because stuffed pasta is quite delicate, and you may end up piercing the pieces by accident if you're too aggressive. Unless you know how to make ravioli from scratch, this is a terrific option to stock in the fridge. I like to cook one pack right away and then freeze the second to eat later.
Buy: Tuscanini Pitted Olives
Tuscanini olives impressed me. I didn't think much of them initially, but I came to appreciate the individual portions and incredible flavor and texture. Made with Sicilian Castelvetrano olives and salt, the Tuscanini snacking olives have a meaty texture and briny flavor, without the accompanying wetness of olives that come packed in a brine-filled jar. Plus, they are convenient to pack for lunch, take on a picnic, or generally keep on hand when you need a quick, salty, and mess-free snack.
The olives retain a bit of texture, so they snap slightly under the teeth and don't feel like mush in your mouth, which I thoroughly enjoy. Although it's not a lot of product, 12.7 ounces total, it's still interesting and delicious enough to warrant purchasing. I wouldn't buy these every time I shop at Costco (simply because I'm not necessarily budgeting olives into my weekly grocery haul), but would happily repurchase on occasion. These are incredibly tasty and ideal for portion-controlled snacking.
Buy: Kinder Bueno Chocolate and Hazelnut Chocolate Bars
Switch up the way you think of candy bars with this stellar Costco find: Kinder Bueno Chocolate and Hazelnut Chocolate Bars. Kinder is an Italian dessert brand that was founded in 1968 in the Italian town of Alba; this sweet treat offers such a unique profile to your average candy or chocolate bar. Kinder Bueno has a KitKat-esque wafer quality that you can snap into pieces, but the little domes are filled with hazelnut creme. It's delightfully nutty and airy, offering a memorable flavor profile to the chocolate exterior and crunchy wafer.
I enjoy the blend of crispy and creamy textures and that chocolate hazelnut duo — now, if only it were made of dark chocolate, then I'd love it even more. These are delicious and interesting to stock in your pantry for a quick sweet snack. You'll get 20 packs that come with two bars each. Better yet, the bars are individually wrapped so you can eat one without the other going stale. Just note that they are delicate, so you don't want to toss them in your bag or backpack by themselves; they'll turn into a crushed mess.
Skip: Roncadin Sopressata Bacon & Mushroom Pizza
Pizza is arguably one of the most popular Italian dishes, and though I had high hopes for the Roncadin Sopressata Bacon & Mushroom Pizza, it didn't live up to my expectations. Crust is very important in frozen pizzas, and this one has a terrific and bouncy chew, but the crust may be the best part of this pie, as the rest isn't all that impressive. Mushrooms don't bring that classic meaty, earthy flavor, and seem completely muted. Additionally, the bacon is chewy and fatty, offering a strange mouthfeel to most bites.
While the $15.99 price for three smallish pies is objectively pretty affordable compared to buying pizza at other grocery stores (and given that it's made in Italy), it's certainly not the best that Costco has to offer. The double pepperoni Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza from Motor City Pizza Co. is cheaper (it even weighs more despite having only two pizzas in a pack) and was deemed the best frozen pizza at Costco by a Tasting Table taste tester. The gluten-free Kirkland Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza is excellent as well.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Mild Italian Sausage
The 3.5-pound package of Kirkland Mild Italian Sausage is such a steal at $10.99. I didn't even know this product existed, and I feel like I've spent way too much money buying sausages elsewhere. This is the perfect item to stock in the freezer for those days when you need a quick source of protein, since it comes with 14 sausages. As the name implies, the sausage is mild, even though it is seasoned with fennel, pepper, and paprika. This allows you to ramp up seasonings or get creative on how you use them; because it's somewhat of a blank slate, I would recommend adding some seasoning based on your meal.
You could even remove the casing, break it up with a meat masher, and enjoy it as a breakfast sausage. The product is gluten-free and doesn't contain any artificial colors or flavors. It's a useful and adaptable Costco item to stock in your fridge or freezer — I like that you can chop them, leave them whole, sautee, grill, or bake them. They're a breeze to work with.
Skip: Sabatino's Tuscan Style Chicken Piccata
When I opened the package of Sabatino's Chicken Piccata, I was a little taken aback by its presentation. To put it nicely, it looked unappealing. The chicken comes in a brick-like block that you need to break apart. I followed the instructions, and while this Tuscan-style dish could be good in a pinch, I wouldn't buy it again. The sauce is meant to be creamy and lemony, but the lemon comes in the strongest. It's tart with every bite without much other flavor to offer relief or dimension.
The chicken is soft, but the funky chunks (that you had to break into pieces) are a bit odd. The sauce is runny, watery, and brown without the lovely colors or presentation depicted on the box; it's not very creamy, and there's only the occasional caper or sun-dried tomato to offer color. While you get 32 ounces of product, some of that is the sauce. You could jazz it up, but the flavor, texture, and appearance aren't impressive enough to warrant a purchase. Instead, you're better off making chicken piccata from scratch.
Buy: Fattorie Garafalo Mozzarella Di Bufala Campana
The Fattorie Garafalo Mozzarella Di Bufala Campana is incredibly fresh. The texture is exquisite and wonderfully soft and creamy. This is the mozzarella to get when you're entertaining or enjoying a date night, but it will easily elevate any meal. It feels and tastes expensive; and in a way it is, as it comes all the way from Naples, Italy. You'll get four (somewhat) small balls of mozzarella that each come in their own package filled with brine.
One of my four baggies was open, so the brine leaked into the larger bag, so I had to throw that one away, and also dumped the larger bag; I only mention this in case you have an issue with yours (perhaps it got jostled on that long flight from Naples). The product, though, is delightful and worthy of a purchase when you want authentic Italian ingredients for your cooking. This cheese would be perfect in a chopped caprese salad, along with tomatoes, fresh basil, and a homemade balsamic dressing.
Methodology
I selected a range of foods that are made in Italy or associated with Italian or Italian-American cuisines and dishes. To determine which ones are worth purchasing vs. skipping, I tested every product individually. I sampled my way through each item, eating prepared foods as is or cooking the item as instructed. My judgments are based on the item's overall flavor, texture, value for the price, and its presentation. Items that were balanced, flavorful, interesting, and a good deal for the amount of product received were deemed a must-try, whereas items that were boring, didn't quite hit the mark based on their advertised ingredients, or weren't a good deal were considered skips.