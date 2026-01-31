11 Italian Food Products From Costco To Buy, And 3 To Skip

Costco is a well-known membership warehouse where loyal customers can shop for groceries, pet supplies, buy or lease a car, and pick up prescriptions, all in one convenient shopping trip. You can spend hours scoping out the aisles for hidden treasures, and never finish discovering new items and goodies. The writers at Tasting Table have covered a lot of Costco items to stay educated and up to date on some of the retailer's offerings, from Costco bakery items to buy and skip to testing out Kirkland Signature cheeses. But something we've never covered? Italian food items.

I set out on an adventure to eat my way through 14 Italian food products to figure out which ones you should purchase and which ones you can comfortably leave on the shelf. I made my picks based on the overall flavor, texture, value, and appearance of the final product, but you can learn more about the methodology toward the end of the article. These items are either crafted in Italy or associated with Italian or Italian-American culinary tradition. I hope this helps you find some goodies to stock in your fridge, freezer, or pantry.