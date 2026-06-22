15 Candies Everyone Ate In The 1970s

The candies loved in the 1970s aren't always the same brands you see in stores today. Wax bottles filled with colored syrups and pouches of powder that fizzed on contact delighted sweet lovers with a unique eating experience. Candy back then was equal parts taste and entertainment. Some candies offered treats at significantly lower prices than what can be found today, adding to the charm of a simpler era. Though some vintage candies that no one seems to eat anymore have entirely faded from shelves, plenty of these sweets have been lodged into our collective memory and can be tracked down with some additional effort.

Whether candy lovers have found similar products in different packaging or have taken on the task of trying to replicate recipes at home, the playful candy repertoire of the '70s bordered on the chaotic. Nonetheless, the decade reliably offered bright treats to perk up our afternoons. Even if you can't find one of your favorites in stores today, may our list of 15 candies beloved during the '70s inspire you to invite a bit of whimsy into your week.