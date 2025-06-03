5 Classic New England Candies You Can Still Buy Today

If someone asked you to envision staples of New England's culinary culture, what foods would come to mind? Perhaps a bread bowl, filled to the brim with creamy clam chowder, or maybe a lobster roll, overflowing with freshly caught Maine lobster? While these hearty mainstays are undeniably iconic, they only scratch the surface of the region's rich culinary history. New England, once at the heart of the American Revolution, also witnessed a quieter (yet incredibly delicious) revolution in the world of candy making. In fact, some of the nation's first mass-produced candies were created in the region, born in family kitchens and small-town factories long before the current confectionary giants took over.

Today, the legend of these cherished candies continue. After more than a century, you can still find some sugary bits of New England's culinary history in stores today, though it might take a little searching. From chocolate-covered nougat bars to peanut butter and molasses taffy wrapped up tight in wax paper, these candies have persevered through world wars, pandemics, changing tastes, and company bankruptcies. Whether your childhood saw frequent trips to the general store, scooping penny candies out of wooden barrels, or you're just discovering them for the first time, these five classic New England sweets are worth a revisit. They're a testament to the fact that good flavors (and a heaping helping of New England pride!) will never go out of style.