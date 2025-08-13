10 Candies That Taste Better Frozen
Who doesn't enjoy a tasty little sweet treat? Whether you save it for after a filling dinner or want one randomly in the middle of the day is completely up to you. No one's judging here. One thing we want to put you on to, however, is freezing your candy. This simple step changes the entire experience and gives it a new texture and taste, unlike your average candy bar.
If you're bored with store-bought candies or simply want to test out a straightforward dessert, then we've compiled some of the best candies that taste better frozen. This is mainly due to how the texture transforms to create a new sensory experience, but it can also bolster the flavor and assist with the shelf life. Save some room in your freezer, because you're going to have a lot of ideas. Whether you want a refreshing minty treat or a chocolatey wafer delight, there's a little bit of everything on this list. Making dessert just got easier.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are a staple in many households, and they're an excellent candy to place in your freezer. The chocolate shell becomes firm and crunchy as you bite into it, while the peanut butter melts in your mouth as you chew. We like that it tastes more peanut buttery when frozen. You don't have to stick to the basics if you want to incorporate more flavor or texture in these candies. There are more Reese's options out there, like the Strawberry PB&J Big Cup. This brings a fruity element into the mix to break up the decadence of peanut butter and chocolate.
However, we would recommend cutting it in half before eating it, just because the thickness can be a little hard to bite through. We highly recommend any of the Thins options, as this is ultra-easy to nosh on without feeling like you're crunching down on a rock-hard piece of frozen chocolate. Not a Reese's brand fan? You can still get that peanut butter and chocolate fix, as there are plenty of Reese's knockoffs on the market. Justin's and Theo are a couple of our favorites.
Chocolate-covered mint candies
If you like a minty burst, there are a lot of chocolate and mint candies that work well in the freezer. This is ideal for those who love a mint chocolate chip ice cream because it plays on those notes but in a different format. One of our favorites is Andes mints. Once frozen, the chocolate becomes firm, but it's still thin enough that it doesn't hurt your teeth as you snap into it. There's the layer of mintiness and then the chocolate, and it becomes an altogether rich and creamy dessert. You will probably eat more than one, though, because they are quite small. We think it's way better frozen.
York Peppermint Patties are yet another top pick to freeze. This has that rich center that some people like to use as an ice cream bar alternative. The frozen candy satisfies the sweet tooth because it takes a little longer to eat, nibbling bit by bit. It's extremely easy to pop a full, non-frozen one in your mouth. For a slightly chewy texture and richer minty flavor, let them sit for a minute or two at room temperature before consuming. Junior Mints offer a similar flavor and texture profile, except they're considerably smaller — and they're good to eat straight from the freezer.
Rolos
A caramel hard candy can likely take your filling out because it's so chewy, and freezing it could remove your tooth entirely. But there is a solution if you like that caramel goodness: the Rolo. This incorporates caramel and chocolate for an iconic duo that is even better when frozen. Take them out of the freezer and let them sit out for a couple of minutes, simply so they aren't overly hard. We find that you can taste the creamy flavors even more as they begin to dance and melt on the tongue. It's almost like a toffee.
Elevate these bite-sized candies even further by creating the Rolo pretzels, where you melt the Rolo on top of a pretzel and can add an M&M on top. These do freeze well, although the pretzel may or may not fall off. However, it creates a sweet and salty flavor combination that we can't help but drool over. Alternatively, you can choose to smoosh or reshape the Rolo so it's a bit thinner before freezing. This is primarily helpful if you're concerned about it being too firm for your teeth. When in doubt, just cut the candy in half before eating.
M&M's
We love the chocolate interior and the candy coating of M&M's, but they're more magnificent when frozen. You get a satisfying crunch that you simply can't get from the room temperature version. If you are patient, you can pop one in your mouth and wait for the candy coating to dissolve first (leaving your tongue a fun color) and then wait for the chocolate to melt. We notice that you can taste the milkiness of the chocolate better as it gradually coats the palate.
But they are just as satisfying when you bite into them frozen, if you don't want to wait for them to melt in your mouth. The candy coating is extra crisp and snappy. When you have a hankering for a peanutty touch, then the peanut M&M's are a delight, too. The nut portion is cold, slightly firm, but not overly hard to bite into. You can have fun with the flavors or mix and match. Dark chocolate is one of our top picks, but peanut butter and jelly are always an iconic duo. Try mixing peanut M&M's with the pretzel ones. We like to put them in a sealable plastic baggie to store and enjoy at a moment's notice.
KitKats
A lot of the options we've covered so far are pretty crunchy and firm. If you want something that errs on the airier side, then KitKats are the candy for you. The texture is slightly tougher than room temp, as you might expect from freezing, but the cold wafers add a memorable sweet taste and texture compared to everything else on this list. Firm chocolate and wafers are a marvelous mix, but you can switch up the taste by picking from any number of KitKat flavors.
Classic is the best, of course, but pistachio is a close second. It offers that complex nutty profile, ideal when you are peanutted out. The exterior pistachio coating is the first thing you taste, and it's incredible. The dual mint and dark chocolate bar plays on the mint chip flavors we mentioned earlier, with the dark chocolate offering a richer profile than milk. Lemon crisp or seasonal raspberry creme are ideal when you prefer something lighter and more refreshing — ideal for a summer frozen sweet.
Snickers Minis
Snickers is one of the most eaten snacks in the U.S. We are big fans of eating frozen Snickers, but have found that the caramel and nougat can get rock hard. So firm that it's impossible to take a bite directly out of the freezer, especially if you want to keep your teeth chip-free. For this reason, we suggest using Snickers Minis — the small square-shaped ones, not the fun-sized ones that are small but rectangular. These are easy to pop in your mouth in one fell swoop, allowing the heat of your tongue to begin the thawing process. Plus, it's much easier to bite into.
You could always cut a Snickers up if you happen to only have larger ones on hand or want a different flavor like white chocolate or peanut butter. We love the taste of frozen Snickers because you're first hit with the chocolate, but it turns into an even richer treat as you chew. You can really taste the peanuts for a sweet and salty combo. If you want a more peanut-prominent candy with less chewiness, freeze a Baby Ruth instead.
Twix
Since Twix is a blend of chocolate, caramel, and cookie crisp, it makes a multi-dimensional frozen treat. Many people agree that Twix is much better when frozen, and this is because it totally changes the experience. If you're like us, it's easy to eat a Twix in a few measly bites, especially the minis. Freezing them takes a little extra time and effort, making it a more worthwhile dessert experience. They are firm, yes, but fantastic. The chocolate gets cold, the caramel hardens, and that chilled, delightful cookie center brings it altogether to create an ice cream bar of sorts.
You can approach this in a couple of ways. The first is to let the bars fully freeze over a few hours or even overnight; this creates a harder caramel center and makes for a pleasing bite. You may choose to let them sit for a couple of minutes to thaw a bit; the caramel will soften ever so slightly to heighten the buttery flavor. Alternatively, you can take a more immediate approach by popping the bars in to chill for 30 minutes. This minimal time can still enhance the overall taste and texture. Either way, you won't regret it.
Chocolate chip cookie dough bites
There are four classic movie theater snacks that are even tastier when frozen. We mentioned M&M's, Junior Mints, and now chocolate chip cookie bites (but there's another one coming up toward the end). Unlike a lot of the items on this list, where people merely experimented and found that the flavor and texture of a candy gets enhanced when frozen, The Original brand chocolate chip cookie dough bites says to freeze it on the packaging. And we love a straightforward piece of advice. If you've ever placed cookie dough bites on your frozen yogurt or ice cream, you have an understanding of why this works.
The texture is chewy and not at all too tough to bite into. You get to thoroughly taste the rich dough and those marvelous, crunchy, tiny chocolate chips. There's a milk chocolate version, but we love the dark chocolate as it's slightly more bittersweet to balance the sugariness of the dough and chocolate chips. But there are also cookies and creme cookie dough bites, or an uncoated chocolate chip and caramel one when you want to further mix up the taste. Cookie dough bites are perfectly bite-sized and one of our absolute favorite candies to devour frozen.
Butterfinger Minis
The "crispety, crunchety, peanut buttery" essence of a Butterfinger bar helps it stand out from the other peanut-chocolate candies out there (and on this list). Rather than whole or chopped peanuts, it has a peanut butter crisp interior that almost flakes off by the layer — the kind that gets stuck in every cranny of your teeth, staying there for what seems like eternity. Well, you can expect similar results when trying them frozen, but like Snickers, these treats may get a tad hard for your teeth to bear.
We suggest freezing Butterfinger Minis for about 45 minutes for best results. The buttery taste is more powerful, and the flaky, crunchy bits taste almost like a nougat. The chocolate is enhanced because it turns into a crisp shell, and you can't help but eat one, two, three, and maybe a few more bite-sized pieces.
Sour Patch Kids
The strange-looking cartoony child-shaped candies are among the most popular gummy candies out there. Who hasn't tried it at least once in their life? But have you considered eating them frozen? They're much more scrumptious. Yes, they're chewy at room temperature, but they ramp up the chew factor 100% when chilled in the freezer. Plus, the sugary exterior seems crunchier. As you gnaw, the candy thaws and softens, allowing you to fully grasp the sweet and tangy flavor duo.
The original version is great if you want to mix up the flavor with each piece, but you could also opt for another one of the options the brand sells. Watermelon is a fan favorite (ourselves included), but there's also lemonade and fruit mix, if you want to switch things up. Sour Patch Kids are a top-tier frozen candy when you don't want chocolate. As you might have caught on, everything else on this list includes chocolate. Frozen gummy worms can offer a similar sensory and flavor experience if you want to test out something other than Sour Patch Kids.