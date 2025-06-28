Here's How Snickers Differ From Baby Ruth Candy Bars

We have yet to meet a person who hasn't at some point been saved from the pangs of hunger, sugar cravings, or an energy drop by a candy bar. There are many popular candy bars ruling the snack market, and some of them are oddly similar to each other. For example, Snickers and Baby Ruth are both peanut-based, filled with nougat and caramel, and covered with chocolate. So what's the actual difference between them? Baby Ruth is more peanut-focused and crunchy, while Snickers prioritizes a softer texture.

Baby Ruth bars contain chunkier peanuts, plus there are more of them than in the Snickers bar. This creates a chewier texture, which is great for those who love a scrumptious crunch. Snickers, on the other hand, is smoother — not just due to the fewer peanuts but also thanks to the heavy caramel content and the type of chocolate used. The varying texture is the main difference between the two bars, and it's a great example of how important this element is in food. There are people who genuinely don't like one of these bars but adore the other, even though the ingredients are largely the same. That said, most people do prefer the Snickers bar — it sells well over 20 million more units annually than Baby Ruth, making it one of the most popular snacks in America.