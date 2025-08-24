10 Vintage Candies No One Seems To Eat Anymore

When it comes to the candy aisle, it can be hard to stand out. Each candy is wrapped up in vibrant packaging, fighting for the attention of passing customers. Abba-Zaba pulls its weight, wrapped in a bold yellow, with a black and yellow checkerboard pattern that feels reminiscent of old-school taxis. Once a favorite of the Hollywood actor, John Wayne, Abba-Zaba is a vintage candy that has been enjoyed in the U.S. for over a century.

First created in 1922, the candy bar was acquired by what is now the Annabelle Candy Company, based in the San Francisco Bay Area. This vintage bar quickly garnered popularity in the Western U.S. The classic Abba-Zaba bar is a kosher candy bar with chewy white taffy wrapped around a creamy peanut butter filling. The taffy has a sweet, vanilla flavor profile that complements the soft, salty peanut butter interior. When you bite into an Abba-Zaba, expect a long taffy pull and some candy stuck to your teeth.

If you're not a fan of chewy, pliable taffy, stick the Abba-Zaba bar into the freezer for a few hours. Once solid, give the bar a bang or two against a hard surface, and you'll end up with crunchy, melt-in-your-mouth frozen taffy bites. Although the ownership of Abba-Zaba has changed over the years, the original flavor remains consistent. However, if you are looking for a twist on the classic, the bar now comes with variations like apple-flavored taffy or chocolate filling. Nowadays, it can be hard to find Abba-Zaba on typical candy shelves, especially in the Eastern U.S. Luckily, specialty candy stores and online retailers like Amazon still stock the classic taffy bar.