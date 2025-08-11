How Pop Rocks Candy Works, According To Science

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no doubt that candy makes you feel good when you eat it. It's one of the most enjoyable foods in the world. Popping candy, such as Pop Rocks, adds a whole new layer of fun. Even the best chefs will tell you that when you can incorporate the other senses into a dish, you transform it from the mundane into something extraordinary. It becomes an experience. So, the fact that Pop Rocks have that sweet taste, the popping sensation you can feel on your tongue, and the sound to go with it really makes it stand out in the candy world.

The secret behind how Pop Rocks work is carbon dioxide. Pop Rocks were invented by the same chemist who invented Cool Whip and Tang. According to the patent he filed in 1959, popping candy works by trapping carbon dioxide inside melted sugar under high pressure. The result stays stable at room temperature until the sugar gets wet, which it does in your mouth or when used as a garnish in a drink, and starts to dissolve, releasing the gas bubbles.

The reason the reaction is so explosive, albeit tiny, is because the carbon dioxide gas is under pressure inside the sugar. Your saliva weakens that sugary shell to the point that it can't hold together anymore. This is why it makes a noise when it dissolves. The popping pressure causes little explosions in your mouth that you can feel and hear.