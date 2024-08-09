14 Unique Ways Experts Garnish Non-Alcoholic Drinks
There's a vast world of non-alcoholic drinks out there, allowing you to have fun with flavors and concepts. Mocktails can be as simple as soda over ice with a cute garnish or complex with multiple steps and ingredients. It's important to distinguish if you're looking for zero-proof drinks or if you're okay using beverages with trace alcohol, like beer or kombucha, with 0.5% alcohol by volume. As you dive into these captivating flavors, you might want to give your quencher a cool twist with a garnish. We sought the expertise of knowledgeable specialists to give us some ideas.
Tom Bronock is a bartender and co-founder of the UK-based drinks agency Wilde Toast. He's worked in the beverage industry for 20 years and has worked with big drink brands like Red Bull to deliver drinks strategy and consultancy. Jessica Randhawa is the head chef and recipe creator for The Forked Spoon. Her website focuses on family-friendly, and she has created many mocktail recipes. Rena Awada is the owner and head chef at Healthy Fitness Meals, a blog dedicated to nutritious food and recipes. We'll share unique garnishes to elevate your non-alcoholic drinks, tell you how to use them, what flavors or beverages they go well with, and provide other tips to ensure you have the tastiest experience possible.
1. Cucumber roll
Not to be confused with a cucumber sushi roll, this makes a colorful addition to your mocktail. "A cucumber roll is a visually appealing and fragrant garnish for cocktails and is incredibly easy to do. Simply use a peeler to take a full-length peel off a cucumber and roll it up before garnishing," says Tom Bronock. A mandolin also works in place of a peeler. You can add this both directly into the drink and pin the roll with a wooden or reusable cocktail garnish skewer. "This garnish is great as it looks — very easy on the eye, is easy to make, can be prepped in advance, and really adds that bar-quality feel to non-alcoholic cocktails," says Bronock.
This makes an appealing garnish for a summer drink with mint and sparkling water. You could integrate freshly sliced ginger for something snappier, add honey to give it sweetness, or use lime juice for extra flavor. "These garnishes work really well with non-alcoholic gin cocktails or citrus-based cocktails," says Bronock. Make a gin and tonic with the alcoholic-free gin, serve with the cucumber roll garnish, and a spring of rosemary.
2. Pineapple fronds
Pineapple is often used in drinks, but take it a step further by using the frond, too. These are the green leaves at the crown of the fruit. It's a great way to get more use from the pineapple instead of throwing the fronds away. That said, for this tip, you'll need access to a fresh pineapple rather than using canned or pre-cut. The fronds can brown easily, so it's best to enjoy them the same day you prepare them.
"Take a pineapple frond, turn it upside down, and use pinking scissors to cut off the outer edges into a spear before garnishing," says Tom Bronock. "This cocktail garnish works so well as it creates such a striking visual appeal and yet is so easy to do." Use the fronds in a tropical matcha mocktail that uses pineapple juice and matcha to create an incredibly captivating drink. Make a creamy drink with coconut milk, pineapple juice, and lime or orange juice. Try it blended with ice for a chilly version. While you don't have to use the fruit or juice in the non-alcoholic drink, it makes sense to utilize the different parts of the pineapple.
3. Cookie
A cookie with a drink is a delicious, unexpected combination. Make a non-alcoholic gingerbread old-fashioned cocktail using non-alcoholic brandy or bourbon. These liquor alternatives can offer a smooth flavor to the cocktail with various notes, such as fig, almond, vanilla, or brown sugar, depending on the brand. Use the alcohol-free version with a 1:1 ratio and non-alcoholic bitters, and follow the recipe as directed. Garnish with a gingerbread or holiday cookie, like a cream cheese Christmas cookie, for a festive look.
Pair a snickerdoodle cookie garnish with a cinnamon mocktail. The flavors pair pleasingly with a creamy spiced drink with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and vanilla, or even a horchata. Make a non-alcoholic white Russian and replace the Kahlua with instant coffee, espresso, coffee, or coffee syrup for a similar taste. Use crushed graham crackers to rim your drink for extra cinnamon-forward flavor. These mocktail flavors also work beautifully with an oatmeal or sugar cookie garnish for a fanciful touch. Go for a more restorative summertime mocktail with pink lemonade and a lemon cookie garnish.
4. Fruit skewers
Customize the flavors and match the flavors of your drink with fruit skewers. The easiest way to use this garnish is to use the fruits in your drink, such as a skewer of raspberries in a raspberry lemonade. Garnish a frozen Shirley Temple with a skewer of Maraschino cherries, or if you have a gentle touch, skewer fresh pomegranate arils. Food blogger Rena Awada explains that fruit skewers are a simple and elegant way to elevate a non-alcoholic drink.
"Not only does it add color and visual interest, but you can also play around with different fruit combinations to create unique flavor profiles," says Awada. "For example, mango and pineapple skewers will add a tropical twist to your drink, while apple and cranberry skewers can bring in some fall flavors. This garnish works well with any type of fruity or citrus-based beverage." A spicy cranberry mule mocktail can get a skewer of fresh cranberries for a vibrant kick or alternate between the berry and jalapeño slices for a spicier version. Make the beverage with a whiskey alternative, or keep it as directed with ginger beer and cranberry juice.
5. Edible flowers
From apple blossoms to yucca flowers, edible flowers can add a cheerful look to non-alcoholic drinks. You don't need to use much in terms of floral additions. One, maybe two flowers, is enough to make an impact. "Edible flowers make a stunning garnish for non-alcoholic drinks, especially clear or lightly colored beverages where their vibrant hues can really pop," says recipe creator and blogger Jessica Randhawa. "I love using pansies or nasturtiums because they add a splash of color and have a slight peppery taste that complements sweeter or citrusy drinks. Just ensure the flowers are organic and pesticide-free to ensure they're safe to consume."
Pour lime sparkling water into your favorite glass, add a squeeze of fresh lime, lime wedge, and mint leaves, and top with a nasturtium flower to make a rejuvenating drink for any time of year. "Edible flowers are a great option for quick but impactful non-alcoholic cocktail garnishes. There are so many varieties of edible flowers that are super easy to get hold of online," says Tom Bronock. "Varieties such as violas, pansies, cornflower, or rose work really well." He says using the color of the flower creates an appealing contrast with that of the drink, like the red shade of bee balm paired with a virgin mojito.
6. Marshmallows
This sweet garnish brings playfulness to your next non-alcoholic beverage. Not only can you pick from various flavors, like pineapple, matcha, or strawberry, but there are different sizes and entertaining shapes that you can strategically pair with your libation. Banana-flavored and shaped marshmallows are the perfect toppers for a banana mocktail. Make a bunny-shaped marshmallow garnish by cutting and assembling them for a bunny trail punch beverage with carrot juice and ginger ale. An edible food pen brings the final touch with a cute rabbit face. No need to purchase specialty shapes for this one.
Embellish a toasty ginger hot chocolate with mini marshmallows for a fantastic autumn or winter drink. The ginger provides a spicy boost, and you could double up on the garnish by including a gingerbread cookie. Marshmallows offer sweetness and a chewy texture while offering a variety of flavors that can complement your drink. Place the marshmallow on a skewer or cut a slit to place it directly on your glass. Toast the marshmallow for a smoky garnish on a s'mores or espresso mocktail, but avoid burning them.
7. Candied ginger
The slightly spicy taste of ginger and the saccharine flavor of sugar brings a welcome juxtaposition to alcohol-free beverages. It brings the heat without being overly zingy, which can be ideal if you don't love the spice that something like jalapeño or hot sauce brings to drinks. Candied ginger has a chewy, dried fruit texture that allows it to hold up well in and around liquids. Tom Bronock explains that candied ginger is an excellent cocktail garnish that complements the notes of non-alcoholic spiced drinks or dark spirit mocktails. Mix non-alcoholic tequila with ginger syrup or agave to sweeten it. Or try it as a garnish with non-alcoholic champagne.
"Candied ginger can be bought in a jar at supermarkets, and to garnish, simply add two or three cubes to a cocktail stick and balance on the edge of the glass," says Bronock. You could also make candied ginger from scratch with more rustic disc shapes. Lemon and ginger are a tried-and-true combination, so there are many iterations you can make with the duo. Opt for a ginger kombucha or ginger soda with soda water and a squeeze of lemon.
8. Candy floss
"Candy floss (cotton candy) is a playful and whimsical garnish that can instantly elevate a simple mocktail," says Jessica Randhawa. "Place a small tuft on top of your drink just before serving, and watch it melt into the liquid, adding a subtle sweetness." For a colorful beverage, try it as a topper for an alcohol-free sparkling wine or a fruity soda. But you could also go for something not as cloying, like lemonade, pink lemonade, or cranberry juice. "This garnish works especially well with drinks that have a subtle flavor, as it adds both visual flair and a touch of sweetness without overpowering the drink," Randhawa says.
You could lean further into the candy garnish world with another jolting sweet. "I love adding a fun and unexpected twist to non-alcoholic drinks by using Pop Rocks or cotton candy as a garnish," says Rena Awada. "The pop rocks add a burst of flavor and texture, while the cotton candy melts into the drink for added sweetness." She recommends pairing this with fruity flavors like strawberry or raspberry. "You can place the Pop Rocks on top of the drink or even rim the glass with them for a festive look," Awada shares.
9. Dehydrated fruit slices
Dehydrated citrus like orange, lemon, lime, or grapefruit are not unusual garnishes. They're so widely available that you can purchase dried cocktail citrus sets for your drinks. When you're searching for unique garnishes to elevate your non-alcoholic drinks, there are other dried fruits to select that elicit more excitement. "Dehydrated pear slices are a chic and unusual garnish that adds both elegance and a mild sweetness to mocktails," says Jessica Randhawa. The fruit's floral and sweet notes work agreeably with spiced drinks or mocktails with autumnal flavors, such as cinnamon or apple. "To prepare, thinly slice pears and dehydrate them in the oven at a low temperature until they're crisp. These can be stored and used as needed, providing a convenient and beautiful garnish option."
But you don't have to make it yourself. "You can easily find dehydrated fruit at most grocery stores, and they add a beautiful pop of color to any drink. Plus, as the fruit absorbs some of the liquid from the drink, it will rehydrate and add a subtle fruity flavor," says Awada. "I personally love putting strawberry or peach slices on top of sparkling water for a refreshing and elegant drink, but you can experiment with different combinations to find your favorite!" These dehydrated fruits are a sophisticated way to upgrade mocktails at home.
10. Bouquet garni
You might be familiar with a bouquet garni in dishes like soups and stews, but it makes a captivating garnish for a mocktail. You only need to gather a few herb sticks, such as rosemary, thyme, bay leaf, basil, sage, or celery leaf. The combination can vary based on your drink, but it will be a combination of savory herbs. Make the garni by bunching the herb stems together. Tie them with string at the woody part on the bottom to keep them together. "This garnish is perfect for highball cocktails with lots of ice — add the bouquet garni garnish just behind the straw," says Tom Bronock. Mack a virgin highball with non-alcoholic whiskey and choice of ginger ale or club soda, and don't skimp on the ice. Serve it in a highball glass.
These types of herbs go well with not-too-sweet beverages. Bronock says this is a cocktail garnish that adds a sensorial element to a drink, both visually and through the attractive herbaceous smell. While herbs like mint and basil might be common drink garnishes, take it a step further by making an herbal arrangement or bouquet with them. This is a delightful beverage garnish when you want complex herbal flavors, but you could also use blossoming herbs, such as basil flowers, for an additional optical element.
11. Lavender
"A sprig of fresh lavender adds a sophisticated and aromatic touch to non-alcoholic drinks," says Jessica Randhawa. It's purple and fragrant, so it's highly noticeable in your mocktail. The herb can be used in all types of drinks, whether it's super sugary or more subtle. "Its floral notes are particularly nice with lemonade or tea-based mocktails," Randhawa says. "When using lavender, it's important to use it sparingly to avoid overpowering the drink. I suggest pairing it with honey or vanilla flavors, which can help balance the floral intensity." It also works well with grenadine or simple syrup, but you can add a tart element with blueberries or grapefruit juice.
"A lavender stem offers a beautiful perfume on the nose and is aesthetically pleasing," says Tom Bronock. "To garnish, just take a lavender stem, cut it to size, and pop it upright in an iced highball glass. This garnish works well with light-colored or fruity cocktails served long." Try it on a non-alcoholic bee's knees or for something simpler: Lemonade and sparkling water for a fresh twist on a classic drink.
12. Floral water
"A spritz of scented geranium water over the top of a drink adds an unexpected and delightful sensory experience," says Jessica Randhawa. "Choose a geranium with a scent you enjoy, such as rose or lemon, and infuse water with the leaves. Use this in a small spray bottle to mist over drinks just before serving." While not visible, this garnish creates a discernible aroma that can transform a simple two-ingredient mocktail into a reenergized drink. Randhawa says it pairs beautifully with herbal or floral mocktails, enhancing the drink's aroma and adding an extra layer of flavor.
Try the same method with other floral waters, such as rose, orange blossom, jasmine, and more. Instead of making it from scratch, you can find these online or in an international market. It's helpful to note, though, that these botanical waters are not sweet. If you want a more sugary drink, add juice or syrup. Make an orange blossom seltzer with sparkling water and peach, and then top it with a spritz of floral water before serving. This makes an intriguing and unique garnish that you might not detect at first glance, but you'll notice it upon the first sniff.
13. Printed edible topper
This is a cool way to make the most of your mocktail and transform it into an experience. Printed edible toppers are usually made with edible paper and must be purchased or made, so it's not something to endeavor for a random afternoon mocktail (unless you're fancy like that). However, it's a fantastic option for a celebration like a graduation or birthday party. You can customize them with names, dates, phrases, and even photos. These are ideal when you want a conversation starter or a memorable affair.
Just make sure to read the description of the topper you're buying to see if it requires any special methods of use. If you have a smaller-rimmed glass, you might have to opt for a non-edible but still customizable topper. These get affixed to the glass versus placed directly on the drink. Go the pre-made route and purchase something more generic like "cheers," which is a wonderful option if you have a more time-sensitive occasion and can't wait for the processing time of a custom one. This garnish is almost like a temporary tattoo for your mocktail.
14. Flavored ice cubes
Make the most of your non-alcoholic drink with a colorful, fragrant, or tasty ice cube. This garnish makes the drink more captivating, and you can customize the cube based on the mocktail's flavor. "Instead of using regular ice cubes, try freezing herbs like mint or basil into your ice cube tray to add a subtle flavor to your drink. Not only does it look visually appealing, but as the ice melts, it will infuse your drink with a refreshing herbal taste," says Rena Awada. "This works well with drinks that have citrus or cucumber flavors, as the herbs will complement and enhance these notes."
But you can venture into other flavors, too. Try pouring juice or fruit pieces into ice molds. Place cherries and cherry juice in the ice cube tray to freeze for a mocktail that you can pair with lemonade or flavored sparkling water. Make smoked ice cubes by infusing them with smoke from wood chips, which perform pleasingly with virgin Paloma or margarita. Make a cube to change the color of your drink with different juices. This works best with clear beverages. Flavored ice cubes are one of the simpler garnishes, but its versatility allows you to produce fun, unique creations.