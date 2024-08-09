14 Unique Ways Experts Garnish Non-Alcoholic Drinks

There's a vast world of non-alcoholic drinks out there, allowing you to have fun with flavors and concepts. Mocktails can be as simple as soda over ice with a cute garnish or complex with multiple steps and ingredients. It's important to distinguish if you're looking for zero-proof drinks or if you're okay using beverages with trace alcohol, like beer or kombucha, with 0.5% alcohol by volume. As you dive into these captivating flavors, you might want to give your quencher a cool twist with a garnish. We sought the expertise of knowledgeable specialists to give us some ideas.

Tom Bronock is a bartender and co-founder of the UK-based drinks agency Wilde Toast. He's worked in the beverage industry for 20 years and has worked with big drink brands like Red Bull to deliver drinks strategy and consultancy. Jessica Randhawa is the head chef and recipe creator for The Forked Spoon. Her website focuses on family-friendly, and she has created many mocktail recipes. Rena Awada is the owner and head chef at Healthy Fitness Meals, a blog dedicated to nutritious food and recipes. We'll share unique garnishes to elevate your non-alcoholic drinks, tell you how to use them, what flavors or beverages they go well with, and provide other tips to ensure you have the tastiest experience possible.