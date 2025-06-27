Here's How Chick-O-Stick Candies Differ From Butterfingers

While some may assume the Chick-O-Stick is the less popular precursor to the Butterfinger bar in the same way that Hydrox cookies were overtaken by Oreos, Butterfinger bars predate Chick-O-Sticks by a number of years. The former was introduced in 1923, while the latter appeared some time in the 1930s under the original name "Chicken Bones." This name was changed in 1955 and the chicken on the original packaging was removed so that consumers would not think the treat had a chicken flavoring to it.

Chick-O-Sticks are often seen as a nostalgic candy today, and this reputation has existed for quite a long time. Articles as far back as the 1990s included the candy in descriptions of a bygone era, and its longevity has been part of its appeal over the course of multiple generations. Many people's perception of the candy's taste is likely affected by this nostalgic connotation.

Perhaps to try and shake this archaic reputation, the creators of the Chick-O-Stick, Atkinson Candy, sought to remove artificial ingredients from the candy's formula in 2019. Marketing director Sarah Atkinson told KTRE 9, "Over the past couple of years, we've been more conscious about the ingredients that we're using to make the candies." This meant replacing the artificial coloring with turmeric and vegetable juice to create the candy's iconic orange hue. In a world where organic products are becoming more and more popular, the change was certainly prudent.