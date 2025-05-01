What Type Of Wax You're Eating In Wax Candy, And Why It's Safe

Seeing the word "wax" accompanying the word "candy" may sound foreign to you, or maybe you recall the texture in vivid detail, with a montage of the best classic Halloween candies coming to mind. Wax candies have been around for at least a century, with the most infamous being the Nik-L-Nip wax bottle candies and the Wax Lips chewing gum. It's also not uncommon to find waxes used on other candies, like the wrappers of Bit-O-Honey (though most people don't eat the wrapper).

Chewing on the waxy shells of Nik-L-Nips or even swallowing a chunk of Wax Lips is completely safe because the candies are typically made from either food-grade paraffin wax or natural waxes such as beeswax or carnauba wax. Food-grade paraffin wax meets a rigorous set of FDA standards and is entirely separate from the other kind of paraffin wax, the one that goes in candles or lotions. So there's no need to call poison control if you don't spit out enough of the wax bottle while trying to slurp the fruity juices from Nik-L-Nips. The wax is pretty much designed to be eaten (or at the very least, chewed on).