Why Candy Cigarettes Are Banned In Several Countries

Most kids dream of the day when they're grown up and independent, and from the 1960s through to the '90s — and even later — kids, throughout their childhood, would play games where they imitated their parents, or a grown-up they admired like a singer or a movie star. And that often included play-puffing on a candy cigarette. These sickly sweet candy sticks — sometimes made from bubblegum — were packaged almost exactly like the real deal, with a red-tipped end that resembled a flame. Some even came with powdered sugar to emulate smoke puffs.

Pantomiming smoking with candy cigs made kids feel "cool" and grown up. This ended up being the slow and embattled demise of the candy cigarette in many countries, as the truth of the innocent-appearing little candies, which fall on our list of 14 foods from the '80s you probably forgot about, emerged as being an underhanded and very intentional marketing approach by the tobacco industry, working hand-in-hand with candymakers, to start priming young children to become the next generations of smokers and tobacco addicts.

The first candy cigarettes started out as chocolate smokes in the 1880s, sold right next to real cigarettes — but perhaps that was just to launch the idea of the sweetie version. By the 1920s, they had become so popular, especially with kids, that candy developers started packaging them in branded boxes just like their real tobacco peers, complete with plastic wrap, the same box design — sometimes with only a letter or two changed in the name — and with the branding elements so similar it was hard to tell them apart.