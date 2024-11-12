What Flavor Are Horehound Candies?
When you think of "old-school" candy, root beer barrels, circus peanuts, lemon drops, or those wrapped strawberry candies you don't know the name of might quickly come to mind. But if you're really looking for a nostalgic experience, horehound candy is one trip back in time that you need to try. But what's the best way to describe its flavor?
What sets horehound apart from other candies is its distinct flavor — it's one that is delicious, but no one can quite put their finger on it. In some circles, its taste has been described as bittersweet. In others, the flavor is described as a cross between root beer and black licorice. Some have even described the taste as similar to marshmallows or menthol cough drops.
While horehound candy is still widely available, the reason it's considered an "old-school" candy is because it has, in fact, been around a long time. It's been available in candy form for nearly 175 years and horehound has also been used as a home remedy for common ailments (stomach issues, sore throat, etc.) for centuries before that. And that brings us to the topic of the candy's ingredients — and the reason it has such a unique flavor.
What Makes Horehound's Flavor So Distinct?
With so many different potential flavor profiles, what is it that makes horehound's flavor so distinct? It comes from a herb called Marrubium vulgare (mar-ROO-bee-um vul-GAR-ay), known as horehound or white horehound, for its white flowers. It's a member of the mint family, and it can be found worldwide, including throughout North and South America.
Its use in medicine dates all the way back to the 1st century and it continues to be used today in popular medicines like Ricola cough drops. When it comes to taste, horehound's flavor may lie in the eye — or taste buds — of the beholder. While horehound as an herb is said to be naturally bitter, its notes of mint, licorice, root beer, menthol, or yes, even marshmallows may be picked up when it's made into candy, which is made by combining dried horehound leaves with hot water and then adding other ingredients such as butter, sugar, or molasses to create a boiled candy, which is cut into pieces when cooled.
Bottom line: Horehound is a delicious candy that may taste a little different to anyone who tries it. So whether you've never tried it or you're rediscovering it from your youth, you may find that horehound tastes exactly like you remember, different from what you remember, or even better than it did when you were a kid.