What Flavor Are Horehound Candies?

When you think of "old-school" candy, root beer barrels, circus peanuts, lemon drops, or those wrapped strawberry candies you don't know the name of might quickly come to mind. But if you're really looking for a nostalgic experience, horehound candy is one trip back in time that you need to try. But what's the best way to describe its flavor?

What sets horehound apart from other candies is its distinct flavor — it's one that is delicious, but no one can quite put their finger on it. In some circles, its taste has been described as bittersweet. In others, the flavor is described as a cross between root beer and black licorice. Some have even described the taste as similar to marshmallows or menthol cough drops.

While horehound candy is still widely available, the reason it's considered an "old-school" candy is because it has, in fact, been around a long time. It's been available in candy form for nearly 175 years and horehound has also been used as a home remedy for common ailments (stomach issues, sore throat, etc.) for centuries before that. And that brings us to the topic of the candy's ingredients — and the reason it has such a unique flavor.

