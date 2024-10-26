What Are Those Foil-Covered Strawberry Candies Even Called?
Do you ever notice how grandma-style candies just sort of ... appear from out of nowhere? It seems as if the so-called "strawberry candy" has existed since the dawn of time, each one with a shiny foil wrapper pulled taut at the green end to resemble a strawberry stem while the plump red-and-gold-flecked part houses a strawberry-flavored candy filled with a delightfully gooey center. Previously called "old-fashioned" candies around the late 1950s and '60s, these strawberry bon bons actually date all the way back to 1860s France. And thanks to Amazon, you can still easily find Coastal Bay Strawberry Flavored Hard Candy, among other iterations, to fill up your candy dish.
With medicinal applications in the 18th century, it's likely that strawberry candies originated in a format similar to that of a cough drop. Over time, these drops evolved into fun candies which became a more accessible luxury for enjoyment. The presence of candy dishes came into prominence around the 1920s, and so, too, did bowls teeming with strawberry candies among many others. Nowadays, strawberry bon bons, old-fashioned candies, grandma candies, and whatever else you may call them, are seeing a resurgence in popularity if for nothing more than the nostalgia factor. Of course, the prevalence of "granny chic" and "grandmillennial" style over the past handful of years has also helped revive the strawberry candy back into relevance.
Using strawberry candies in the kitchen
If you find yourself drawn to the style and comforts of grandma candy, then a big bowl of strawberry bon bons or "old-fashioned" candies is a great way to reconnect with the past and bring it into your present and future. There's really something special about the way these candies are wrapped to resemble a strawberry that makes them even more cute than a typical candy. Adding to that, the delicious sugary flavor means that there are more implications for these candies that reach beyond sweet reminiscence. Now that you know where to find them, you can easily mix strawberry candies into your kitchen adventures.
With so many strawberry dessert recipes to sweeten up your life, it's no wonder that the strawberry bon bon candy is still a cultural touchstone. Try sticking individual candies intro frosting as a clever topping for strawberry cupcakes. If you crush up the candies into a gooey paste, you can also mix them into the frosting or filling to both add a delightful crunch and boost the flavor of a strawberry cake made from a box. For an extra decadent touch, try adding coarsely chopped up pieces to this easy, three-ingredient strawberry "nice cream." Any way you use them, know that you're part of a rich tradition steeped in history and lots of grandmotherly love.