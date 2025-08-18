You Barely See Anyone Eat This Classic Candy At Movie Theaters Anymore

Besides the airport, the movie theater is one of the only places where, no, it's not strange that you just downed a whole pack of Twizzlers in five minutes and you're following it up with a noisy box of Junior Mints. You want Reese's Peanut Butter Cups at a 10 a.m. matinee? No problem. Cooke Dough Bites and M&M's mixed with a bag of popcorn for a midnight premiere? Sure thing. With all of the big-name candies we know and love taking center stage, some classics have fallen onto the back burner, like Bottle Caps.

It's not that Bottle Caps are necessarily a bad candy — In our ranking of 18 classic movie theater candies, we thought that Bottle Caps were fairly good — they're just nowhere near as popular or prevalent as they used to be. Bottle Caps are technically still in production, so yes, you might spot the 5-ounce boxes at your local movie theater or the rolled Bottle Caps at a drug store, but with more well-known candies like Hershey's and Buncha Crunch dominating the movie theater candy market, Bottle Caps have devolved into more of a nostalgic treat than a product with first dibs on shelf space.