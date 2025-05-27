The Vintage Betty Crocker Candy From The '90s That's Probably Gone For Good
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There were tons of distinctly colorful snacks and candies that came out of the '90s, some of which you can still find, and others that are nothing more than a distant memory. How could we forget the tart, neon goo of a Hubba Bubba Squeeze Pop or the chewy, fruity taste of Betty Crocker's discontinued Shark Bites? Beyond the vibrant colors and funny names, years of eating these tasty snacks made people nostalgic for them when they left the shelves, hence why the sudden resurgence of snacks like Dunkaroos (among other '90s snacks that you can buy today) has made people feral with excitement. Betty Crocker's other beloved fruit snack, Sodalicious, doesn't look like it's coming back anytime soon.
Sodalicious gummies were among the first to incorporate soda into a snack and use a popping, sugary coating on each gummy. The snacks were shaped like little soda bottles or ale mugs and came in various iconic soda flavors, such as root beer, orange, and cherry cola, or fruity flavors including red punch, lemon-lime, and grape. You could purchase the boxes among other fruit snacks in the grocery store, finding six individually-wrapped pouches per container. Despite success, Sodalicious ultimately crumbled under the pressure, pulling fruity flavors from shelves in 1995 and nixing the remaining soda flavors in 1998.
Betty Crocker took a detour to the snack aisle – and people still miss it
In 1991, when Betty Crocker ventured out of the baking aisle, Sodalicious was the brand's first experiment with fruit snacks. Don't worry, it never stopped mass producing those cake and cookie mixes (which we ranked here), but it did jump on the bandwagon of wacky and outlandish snacks. If you grew up in the '90s, you might remember seeing commercials for the soda-inspired fruit snacks, advertising how Sodalicious could "add some pop" to your life.
Given the popularity of the gummies, big-name soda brands such as 7UP and Cherry 7UP wanted in on the action, so the two entered a partnership in 1992 to create new flavors. The soda-flavored snacks may be gone, but that doesn't mean people have forgotten. A former '90s kid on Reddit lamented "my sister and I talk about how much we miss these things all the time," while another on the same thread jokingly vented "the day Betty Crocker stopped making these was the day she made a new arch-enemy."
There are multiple online petitions vying for Betty Crocker and General Mills' attention to revive Sodalicious fruit snacks, with one amassing over 630 signatures and the other collecting over 850 names. There haven't been any rumblings about resurrecting Sodalicious, though, so while we'll miss those root beer gummies and grape scratch-and-sniff stickers forever, we'll just have to settle for Nik-L-Nip wax bottle candies (which are safe to eat, wax and all) instead.