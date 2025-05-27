The Vintage Betty Crocker Candy From The '90s That's Probably Gone For Good

In 1991, when Betty Crocker ventured out of the baking aisle, Sodalicious was the brand's first experiment with fruit snacks. Don't worry, it never stopped mass producing those cake and cookie mixes (which we ranked here), but it did jump on the bandwagon of wacky and outlandish snacks. If you grew up in the '90s, you might remember seeing commercials for the soda-inspired fruit snacks, advertising how Sodalicious could "add some pop" to your life.

Given the popularity of the gummies, big-name soda brands such as 7UP and Cherry 7UP wanted in on the action, so the two entered a partnership in 1992 to create new flavors. The soda-flavored snacks may be gone, but that doesn't mean people have forgotten. A former '90s kid on Reddit lamented "my sister and I talk about how much we miss these things all the time," while another on the same thread jokingly vented "the day Betty Crocker stopped making these was the day she made a new arch-enemy."

There are multiple online petitions vying for Betty Crocker and General Mills' attention to revive Sodalicious fruit snacks, with one amassing over 630 signatures and the other collecting over 850 names. There haven't been any rumblings about resurrecting Sodalicious, though, so while we'll miss those root beer gummies and grape scratch-and-sniff stickers forever, we'll just have to settle for Nik-L-Nip wax bottle candies (which are safe to eat, wax and all) instead.