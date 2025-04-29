8 Betty Crocker Cookie Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

From October through the holidays, I spend much of my time in the kitchen baking dozens and dozens of cookies to give as gifts to friends, family, and acquaintances. After that time passes, I don't often get in the mood to pull out everything necessary to make the occasional batch. So, for the rest of the year, I don't mind leaning on good cookie mixes to appease the sweet tooth of a group of friends or visitors, to gift as a pick-me-up, or just to satisfy my own craving.

A mix should be quick and easy. Although, I do also enjoy if it inspires me to throw in some additions or toppings I have laying around in the pantry. Other than being a tasty treat, I also appreciate a mix that helps me give the illusion that they are homemade. I mean, if you mix them up at home, they are homemade by definition. And isn't that something we all like to play at?

As far as cookie mixes go, Betty Crocker seems to offer the widest variety. So, I set out to make up these eight Betty Crocker mixes to see if they would give me what I was looking for — good flavor with a crisp outside, a moist, soft inside, and not a lot of fuss and muss on my part. I was surprised about which ones earned a permanent place in my pantry and which ones didn't.