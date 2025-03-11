A fresh batch of chocolate chip cookies is hard to beat, especially when they're homemade. Whether you're a seasoned baker or not, mishaps can happen to the best of us. One of the most common problems that plagues chocolate chip cookies is spreading in the oven. A flat cookie might be salvageable, but it's way easier to prevent it altogether with an extra step. Tasting Table recently consulted Jessie Sheehan, baker, recipe developer, and cookbook author of "Snackable Bakes," to understand why chocolate chip cookies come out flat and how to prevent it.

While there may be various reasons, Sheehan states that the principal reason "is likely that the dough is too soft or loose when first mixed." This leads to spreading in the oven. "Spreading is to be avoided at all costs, as it results in an unattractive cookie with a uniform crispy texture (flat "spread out" cookies tend to be thin and thus not very chewy)," Sheehan explains.

Consequently, chilling is the preventative step that'll harden the dough and help the cookies maintain a mound-like form for ideal texture. Not only does chilling prevent spreading, it'll also improve dough that's thick enough to stick in the oven at room temperature. Sheehan says, "A recipe may instruct you to chill the dough before baking ... because flavor and texture IS improved with chilling." So even if the dough doesn't need hardening, chilling will be an overall upgrade.