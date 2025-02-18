Bake Better Peanut Butter Cookies With One Boxed Secret Weapon

Even when you're using box cake mix, the order of ingredients and how you mix them is still important. First, you're gonna want to take your wet ingredients — that's your eggs, peanut butter, and oil — and stir it all together until it's smooth. Add your dry ingredients next. You can sift it for an extra fluffy dough. Some people suggest adding the cake mix in batches, but I just dump the whole thing in go since it reduces the risk of over-mixing the first scoops you shovel in there. Your dough should be tacky, moist, and relatively smooth with a somewhat crackly texture unless you opted for chunky peanut butter.

Advertisement

Once you've got yourself a dough, you can immediately roll it up into little balls and place them on a baking tray. The great thing about these cookies is that they're already nonstick thanks to the peanut butter and oil, so you don't have to worry about greasing the sheet. Press the balls down with a fork, doing that fancy little crisscross pattern we all know and love. Then, bake them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 to 15 minutes until the edges are browned. Even if the center is still soft, don't worry; that continues cooking after you take the tray out of the oven. With that, you're done! You'll have a fresh tray of deliciously warm and ultra-fluffy peanut butter cookies that take basically no effort to put together and bake. In terms of lazy day recipes with maximum tasty results, it's a real game changer.

Advertisement