23 Tootsie Roll And Tootsie Pop Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Tootsie Rolls and Tootsie Pops usually bring back fond memories of childhood. But just because you're all grown up, it doesn't mean you have to let go of these sweet-flavored treats. With a variety of fruity and other flavorings, the Tootsie Roll company has a candy for everyone.

The original Tootsie Roll, with its mix of chocolate and caramel flavoring, was first sold and marketed in 1908. For a treat to have 115 years of staying power, it has to be doing something right. The company originally produced just five lollipop flavors — chocolate, cherry, orange, grape, and raspberry — but now, between seasonal and new flavors of Tootsie Pops, as well as new fruit-flavored Tootsie Rolls known as Fruit Rolls, the company has dozens of candies you can buy. That makes it hard to even know what to pick in the first place.

To help you, we tried and tested some of the most popular Tootsie Pop and Roll flavors, then ranked each of them based on their taste, from worst to best. Of course, some people will disagree with our rankings — we know there are furious online discussions, for example, about whether the Chocolate Tootsie Pop is the best or worst flavor ever made — but here is our take on things.