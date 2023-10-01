The Proper Etiquette For Sampling Grapes At The Supermarket

Buying fruit at the grocery store can be a gamble. Sure, you're only putting up a few dollars, but going home with grapes that are too sour or bland isn't a risk you want to take time and time again. While some people may have accepted that it's simply a part of the grocery shopping experience, others bypass that risk by trying grapes in the grocery store.

It may sound unhygienic, but there's nothing wrong with trying before you buy. As long as you follow the proper etiquette, it is totally acceptable to make sure your potential bag of grapes is suitably ripe. In fact, some grocery store employees encourage people to test out the grapes prior to buying.

Ask them if you can sample a grape to see if it's ripe enough, and they'll probably oblige. As grocery store workers, they may even be able to provide a glove to make your sampling experience more sanitary. If you're unable to track down an employee near the produce aisle, limit yourself to one or two grapes — and definitely don't place a half-eaten grape back in the bag. It's also worth noting that this taste-test etiquette does not extend to larger fruits that aren't bite-sized or packaged foods that aren't priced by weight.