30 Delicious Coconut Dessert Recipes For Summer 2026
Warmer weather calls for more tropical flavors, especially when it comes to dessert. While we love our chocolatey and baking spice-forward desserts during the colder months of the year, once it starts getting hot outside, tropical fruit really gets the chance to shine. If you're looking for desserts that feel decadent while offering some of the light freshness that fruit is known for, you have to try these coconut recipes. From cakes to pies to cookies and everything in between, these recipes call for desiccated coconut, coconut milk, coconut cream, and beyond to create some of the creamiest and most coconut-forward dessert dishes you've ever tasted.
Bring these coconut desserts to your next summer cookout with friends, or whip them up to enjoy all on your own at home. (They're so good that you probably will want to finish them yourself.) Either way, after trying these delicious recipes, you may never think about coconut the same way again.
Best Coconut Custard Pie
Just because you're craving a fruity dessert doesn't mean you don't want it to be rich and substantial. Luckily, this coconut custard pie delivers both lightness and freshness from the coconut while offering a rich, decadent dessert experience, thanks to the custard. Topping it all off with whipped cream makes it taste even more indulgent. Seek out coconut whipped cream if you really want to play up that tropical fruit flavor.
Recipe: Best Coconut Custard Pie
The Best Coconut Cake
There's something about a coconut cake that's just bound to impress. Not only do you get to experience the subtle, nuanced flavor of coconut, but you also get a more interesting textural experience thanks to all that shredded coconut on the outside of the cake. Toasted coconut adds a nice touch of complexity here and also makes for a more colorful cake. Whether you make it for a birthday, some other celebration, or simply to enjoy something sweet, you won't be disappointed.
Recipe: The Best Coconut Cake
Raspberry Coconut Cake
We love a plain coconut cake, but when you want to add even more flavor and complexity to the mix, raspberry can also be a fun addition. You'll get a nice tang from the fresh raspberries, which also contribute some sweetness to the mix. The final result is fruity and refreshing, but it's still substantial enough to enjoy with a cup of coffee after a hearty meal. It might become your new go-to summertime dessert.
Recipe: Raspberry Coconut Cake
Chocolate-Dipped Macaroons
If you're a big fan of coconut, then you probably love macaroons (not to be confused with macarons, which are a totally different kind of cookie). But just because you love coconut doesn't mean you have to pass up on the chocolate. This dessert offers the best of both worlds, with that slightly chewy coconut base dipped in melted chocolate for a bite of pure bliss. As a bonus, they're a really elegant addition to a dessert spread.
Recipe: Chocolate-Dipped Macaroons
Vintage Coconut Cookies
We love cookies in all their forms, but sometimes, it pays off to seek out old-fashioned recipes that feature your favorite ingredients, like coconut. These vintage coconut cookies end up tasting unexpectedly light, but they still pack a serious flavor punch. Not only do the cookies contain shredded coconut, but the recipe also calls for coconut rum to boot. That provides an even more pronounced pop of coconut flavor in every bite.
Recipe: Vintage Coconut Cookies
White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake
A bundt cake is perfect for serving guests, since it's easy to give everyone an equal-sized slice. Although there are countless recipes for rather plain bundt cakes out there, you can opt for a more interesting take on this classic cake form by combining white chocolate and coconut for a sweet and tropical touch you'll want to eat every day. This cake is perfect for dessert, of course, but if you have leftovers, it also makes an excellent sweet breakfast alongside a cup of coffee.
Coconut Banana Fritters
Sometimes, you just need a good bite of something sweet, but you don't want it to be too heavy. That's where these fritters shine. They're made with both coconut and banana, so you're doubling up on the tropical fruit notes here. Because they're deep-fried, they get nice and crispy on the exterior while staying soft and the slightest bit chewy inside. We love how the banana adds heft to the dessert, so it feels a bit more substantial.
Recipe: Coconut Banana Fritters
Classic Coconut Cream Pie
There are few desserts that are more perfect for summer than a good coconut cream pie. These cakes are light and fluffy, with an airy texture that makes them undeniably fun to eat. At the same time, this recipe calls for a bold, coconut-forward flavor profile with plenty of sweetness that makes you feel like you're eating something decadent. It's a classic recipe you can repeat over and over again all summer long, and you'll never get sick of it.
Recipe: Classic Coconut Cream Pie
Super Coconut Layer Cake
This is the coconut cake to end all coconut cakes. It's for all of the true coconut lovers out there who want to taste as much of the fruit as possible in each slice. This recipe calls for coconut milk, desiccated coconut, and even coconut extract, so every layer of the cake is infused with that sweet, tropical flavor. As good as it looks whole, it's even more impressive when you slice into it and reveal all the layers inside.
Recipe: Super Coconut Layer Cake
Best Pineapple Coconut Cake
Why stop with coconut when you can add even more tropical fruits to the mix? That's exactly what you can get when you make this pineapple coconut cake. The pineapple preserves play double duty here, offering a simultaneously sweet and acidic flavor profile to the dessert, while making the texture feel denser. It's a sweet cake, yes, but it's also one with a lot of flavor complexity and an excellent texture, making it feel undeniably elevated.
Recipe: Best Pineapple Coconut Cake
Elevated Coconut Cream Lush
When you're looking for a creamy, coconut-forward dessert, look no further than this coconut cream lush. It comes with a crumbly, sweet crust that's rich from all the melted butter that holds it together. Then comes a layer of panna cotta, all finished off with a layer of pudding. When it all comes together, it creates a lovely texture with plenty of those coconut notes for even the most avowed coconut lovers out there.
Recipe: Elevated Coconut Cream Lush
Crustless Coconut Pie
Craving a coconut pie but just can't be bothered with the crust? Then this dessert is exactly what you're looking for. This isn't just a creamy dish, either, because it calls for so much shredded coconut, you'll enjoy a slightly chewy texture that makes this coconut pie feel a lot more filling than others you may have had in the past. Once you try this crustless pie, you'll wonder why you ever included a crust in the first place.
Recipe: Crustless Coconut Pie
Coconut Cookies
There's nothing like a bite-sized treat to end your meal with. That's where cookies come into play. But if you're bored with the standard chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin varieties — and you're looking for something that tastes a bit more summery — turn to these coconut cookies. They're simple, but they're packed with flavor and will appeal to almost everyone who likes coconut. This may just become one of your new favorite cookie recipes.
Recipe: Coconut Cookies
Moist Coconut Cupcakes
Whether you're planning an event where you need to feed something sweet to a whole crowd, or you're just looking for an extra decadent treat to share with your family this week, turn to these coconut cupcakes. The thing we love most about them is the fact that they're so, so moist — you won't get a mouthful of dry cake here. With both shredded coconut and coconut extract, those fruity flavors are quite pronounced.
Recipe: Moist Coconut Cupcakes
Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies
Yes, plain chocolate chip cookies are an elite dessert, but what about when you want to make your treats a bit more interesting? That's when you have to make these coconut chocolate chip cookies. You have the sweetness from the chocolate chips, enhanced with the toasty complexity of desiccated coconut. You might assume that the result would be ultra-sweet, but these cookies have enough nuance and complexity to have you going back for seconds.
Recipe: Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies
Coconut-Cardamom Tapioca Pudding
Sometimes, you want to impress with dessert, which is where this tapioca pudding truly shines. Not only are you working with coconut, but adding cardamom to the mix provides a unique and unexpected flavor profile. The texture of this dessert is the best part, though — it's chewy and bouncy in the best possible way. Top with extra fruit for even more freshness, and serve in single-serve cups for an elevated dessert.
Recipe: Coconut-Cardamom Tapioca Pudding
Coconut Crepe Cake
There are seemingly endless recipes out there for coconut cake, but this one might be the most impressive. With layers upon layers of crepe, you get one of the most texturally interesting desserts you've ever tried. To make things even more delicious, the whole cake is infused with coconut flavor for a creaminess and richness that's hard to match. You won't believe that this cake can come together in under an hour.
Recipe: Coconut Crepe Cake
Chocolate Coconut Smoothie Bowl
A lot of people think of smoothie bowls as a breakfast dish, but we like eating them for dessert when we're craving something light and refreshing — particularly when it's super hot outside. And this smoothie bowl is a lot more indulgent than most. With both chocolate and coconut, you get a healthy-feeling, creamy bowl of goodness that tastes just as good as ice cream. Topped with coconut yogurt, pistachios, and cacao nibs, it's way more interesting than your standard smoothie.
Recipe: Chocolate Coconut Smoothie Bowl
Coconut Chai Rice Pudding
Rice pudding is one of those desserts that's too often overlooked, but this rice pudding recipe absolutely deserves its due. The coconut is the dominant flavor here, creating a tropical note that's perfect for summer. At the same time, chai spices are also quite prominent, honing in on those warming flavors a bit more. It's an especially fun dessert for the shoulder season when hot summer days start transforming into cooler fall evenings. Don't forget to top with star anise and cinnamon sticks for extra visual appeal.
Recipe: Coconut Chai Rice Pudding
Haupia (Coconut Pudding)
Many cultures have pudding recipes, but Hawaii's haupia might be one of the best. It's rich and creamy without being too overpowering — perfect for the warmer days of the year. And since you only need six ingredients, you can make this simple recipe even without a fully stocked fridge and pantry. You'll be blown away by the haupia's bouncy texture and bold, tropical flavor. Give this recipe a try, and you may ditch your old coconut pudding recipe entirely.
Recipe: Haupia (Coconut Pudding)
Mango Coconut Chia Seed Pudding
Craving a dessert that feels a bit healthier? Chia seed pudding is a great place to start. It has a tapioca-like texture that makes it a fun base to build on. This recipe calls for both mangoes and coconut, which join forces to create a tropical flavor profile. The mango is what really makes this dessert refreshing, but the coconut shreds provide more complexity and just the right amount of chewiness. This is a dessert you can feel good about eating any day of the week.
Recipe: Mango Coconut Chia Seed Pudding
Chocolate-Coconut Puppy Chow
Puppy chow is exactly what we crave when we want to snack on a big bowl of sweets, and this take on the classic recipe is a huge upgrade. Not only does this recipe include a ton of chocolate and powdered sugar, as you'd expect in any puppy chow recipe, but it also boasts a whole cup of coconut flakes to add a fruity twist to the snack. If you're a fan of Almond Joy, you're going to love this flavor combo.
Recipe: Chocolate-Coconut Puppy Chow
Chewy Sweet Coconut Bars
Brownies can be fantastic, but they're not the only kind of dessert bars you should try making when you're craving something sweet after dinner. These coconut bars pack just as much sweetness, and they have a chewy texture that does, in fact, remind us of brownies. The toasted coconut on top is a nice touch, as it has a subtly sweet smokiness that makes the bars shine. It's the perfect decadent dessert for summer.
Recipe: Chewy Sweet Coconut Bars
Pineapple Coconut Poke Cake
What's the appeal of making a poke cake? Basically, it makes for a super-moist dessert, since there's so much liquid seeping into the cake itself. And when you're looking for a fruitier flavor profile, this pineapple coconut number is the way to go. Coconut cream pudding infuses the cake with flavor and moisture, and the result is a tropical-themed dessert that you can feed a crew with. Don't forget about the extra coconut flakes on top!
Recipe: Pineapple Coconut Poke Cake
Strawberry, Coconut, and Lychee Layer Cake
This cake takes fruity desserts to a whole new level. This recipe highlights three different types of fruit: strawberry, coconut, and lychee. While the coconut is there for richness and body, strawberry is there to provide sugar and a touch of tartness. With the fresh and floral notes of the lychee, you get a totally unexpected but absolutely delicious cake that your guests won't be able to get enough of this summer. Coconut might be at its best when it shares the spotlight.
Keto Chocolate Mousse
If you're following a keto diet, it may seem like sweets are pretty much off limits. That's not always the case, though — you just have to find recipes that meet your nutritional needs. This chocolate mousse is appropriate for a keto diet because it uses monk fruit granules as a sweetener. Coconut cream gives you that thick, rich texture for which mousse is known. Since it only requires five ingredients, it can become your new keto dessert staple.
Recipe: Keto Chocolate Mousse
Earthquake Cake
This is the cake to bake when you need to make a dessert that's a serious show stopper. Sure, with the amount of chocolate in this cake, it could be argued that it's a bit heavy for summertime. But if you finish it all off with a big scoop of ice cream, you'll find that it's refreshing enough to enjoy even when the temps are high. Sweetened flaked coconut adds some fruitiness to this otherwise chocolate-forward cake, making it taste more toasty and tropical at the same time.
Recipe: Earthquake Cake
Homemade Coconut Macaroons
Macaroons might seem like the kind of cookie that's pretty difficult to make at home, but in reality, they can be pretty simple to pull off if you're following the right recipe. This macaroon recipe is as simple as can be, and it yields perfect little coconut cookies that you can eat in just a bite or two. They're great for summer when you crave a little taste of sweetness but don't feel like eating a whole, big dessert.
Recipe: Homemade Coconut Macaroons
Dairy-Free Birthday Cake
Is your loved one's birthday coming up? If they follow a dairy-free diet, it can be tricky to get them a cake that meets their dietary needs. Going out to buy one can be expensive, and it might not even taste that good after you spend all that money. Well, you can make a birthday cake at home by following this recipe that calls for coconut cream instead of dairy. Not only does it yield an excellent texture in the recipe, but it also infuses it with a subtle coconut flavor.
Recipe: Dairy-Free Birthday Cake
Chewy Coconut Almond Chocolate Chip Cookies
Everyone loves a good chocolate chip cookie, but why stop at chocolate chips when you can add so many other mix-ins? Naturally, coconut is a great place to start, since the flavor complements chocolate well, and it offers the cookie a slight chewiness that can make every bite that much more interesting. By stirring some almonds into the cookie dough, you'll also get a nice crunch with a nuttiness that pairs well with coconut. These cookies are next level — make them once, and you'll want to snack on them all summer long.
Recipe: Chewy Coconut Almond Chocolate Chip Cookies
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