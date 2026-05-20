30 Delicious Coconut Dessert Recipes For Summer 2026

Warmer weather calls for more tropical flavors, especially when it comes to dessert. While we love our chocolatey and baking spice-forward desserts during the colder months of the year, once it starts getting hot outside, tropical fruit really gets the chance to shine. If you're looking for desserts that feel decadent while offering some of the light freshness that fruit is known for, you have to try these coconut recipes. From cakes to pies to cookies and everything in between, these recipes call for desiccated coconut, coconut milk, coconut cream, and beyond to create some of the creamiest and most coconut-forward dessert dishes you've ever tasted.

Bring these coconut desserts to your next summer cookout with friends, or whip them up to enjoy all on your own at home. (They're so good that you probably will want to finish them yourself.) Either way, after trying these delicious recipes, you may never think about coconut the same way again.