Coconut Fans Will Love This Dreamy Layer Cake

If you are a fan of all things coconut, then this super coconut layer cake recipe is the recipe for you. From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this pretty and impressive coconut cake is the stuff that dreams are made of. Impossibly tender and moist sponges are layered up with plenty of rich yet light cream cheese frosting, which adds the perfect amount of tang to offset the nutty sweetness of the coconut. Finished off with a layer of fluffy desiccated coconut, this cake looks just as heavenly as it tastes.

As well as adding flavor and texture, the coating of desiccated coconut means that you don't need to be an expert at icing cakes to make this showstopper dessert. Once you simply press the coconut all over the outside of the cake, it hides all manner of small flaws, and you've got an easy yet wonderfully elegant finish. This cake recipe is a great option for a celebration cake, whether that's for a birthday, engagement party, or baby shower. Read on to find out how to assemble this dreamy coconut layer cake recipe.