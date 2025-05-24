Coconut Fans Will Love This Dreamy Layer Cake
If you are a fan of all things coconut, then this super coconut layer cake recipe is the recipe for you. From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this pretty and impressive coconut cake is the stuff that dreams are made of. Impossibly tender and moist sponges are layered up with plenty of rich yet light cream cheese frosting, which adds the perfect amount of tang to offset the nutty sweetness of the coconut. Finished off with a layer of fluffy desiccated coconut, this cake looks just as heavenly as it tastes.
As well as adding flavor and texture, the coating of desiccated coconut means that you don't need to be an expert at icing cakes to make this showstopper dessert. Once you simply press the coconut all over the outside of the cake, it hides all manner of small flaws, and you've got an easy yet wonderfully elegant finish. This cake recipe is a great option for a celebration cake, whether that's for a birthday, engagement party, or baby shower. Read on to find out how to assemble this dreamy coconut layer cake recipe.
Gather the ingredients for this super coconut layer cake recipe
To begin this super coconut layer cake recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. For the cake sponges, you will want flour, baking powder, salt, egg whites and egg yolks, cream of tartar, butter, sugar, vanilla extract, coconut extract, coconut milk, buttermilk, and desiccated coconut. For the frosting, you will additionally need butter, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, coconut milk, vanilla extract, coconut extract, and sea salt. Finally, you will want plenty more desiccated coconut to decorate the cake.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Grease two cake tins
Butter 2 (8-inch) cake tins
Step 3: Whisk together the dry ingredients
Whisk together the all-purpose flour, the baking powder, and the salt.
Step 4: Whisk the egg whites
In a stand mixer, whisk the egg whites with the cream of tartar for 2 to 3 minutes until stiff peaks form.
Step 5: Set the whites aside
Set aside.
Step 6: Cream the butter and sugar
Beat the butter and sugar on a high setting for 2 to 3 minutes until light and creamy.
Step 7: Add egg yolks and flavorings
Mix in the egg yolks, vanilla extract, coconut extract, and coconut milk until smooth.
Step 8: Fold in half the flour
Fold in half of the flour mixture.
Step 9: Add the buttermilk
Mix in the buttermilk.
Step 10: Add the rest of the flour
Fold in the remaining flour along with the desiccated coconut.
Step 11: Fold in some of the egg whites
Carefully fold in ⅓ of the whisked egg whites.
Step 12: Fold in the rest of the egg whites
Once fully incorporated, fold in the remaining whisked egg whites.
Step 13: Transfer to the prepared cake tins
Divide the mixture between the prepared cake pans.
Step 14: Bake the cakes
Bake for 40 to 45 minutes until cooked through and golden on top.
Step 15: Cool the sponges
Remove the sponges from the oven and cool completely, for at least one hour.
Step 16: Begin the frosting
To create the frosting first beat the butter in a stand mixer on high for a minute or two until it is soft and pale.
Step 17: Add cream cheese
Beat in the cream cheese until smooth.
Step 18: Incorporate confectioners' sugar
Slowly incorporate the confectioners' sugar in stages.
Step 19: Add flavorings
Add the coconut milk, vanilla extract, coconut extract, and salt, and mix until smooth.
Step 20: Level the cake sponges
To assemble the coconut layer cake first level the tops of the two cooled cake sponges with a bread knife or cake wire.
Step 21: Halve the sponges
Using the bread knife or cake wire, slice each sponge into two, to create 4 circles of sponge.
Step 22: Begin cake assembly
Place one cake onto a plate or cake stand.
Step 23: Spread coconut frosting
Spread a thick layer of frosting onto the top of the cake.
Step 24: Add the second sponge
Place the second sponge on top of the first and repeat the process.
Step 25: Complete the cake layers
Continue to layer up the sponges until they are all used.
Step 26: Apply a crumb layer
Spread a thin layer of frosting around the entire cake and allow it to harden in the fridge for 10 minutes.
Step 27: Add a thick layer of frosting
Remove from the fridge and spread the rest of the coconut frosting on the top and outsides of the cake.
Step 28: Smooth out the frosting
Roughly smooth out the frosting – this part does not need to be too neat.
Step 29: Coat with desiccated coconut
Cover the top and outsides of the cake with the desiccated coconut, gently pressing the coconut into the sides to help it stick to the frosting.
Step 30: Serve the cake
Refrigerate the cake for 15 to 20 minutes before slicing and serving.
What can I serve with coconut layer cake?
Super Coconut Layer Cake Recipe
This pretty coconut cake, with moist cake layered with rich cream cheese frosting and topped with fluffy desiccated coconut, tastes as heavenly as it looks.
Ingredients
- For the cake sponge
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 5 egg whites, room temperature
- Pinch cream of tartar
- 1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1 ⅔ cups granulated sugar
- 4 egg yolks, room temperature
- 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon coconut extract
- 1 cup coconut milk
- ¾ cup buttermilk
- 1 cup desiccated coconut
- For the frosting
- ¾ cup butter, room temperature
- 1 cup cream cheese, room temperature
- 4 cups confectioners' sugar, sifted
- ¼ cup coconut milk
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon coconut extract
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- For topping
- 2 cups desiccated coconut
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Butter 2 (8-inch) cake tins
- Whisk together the all-purpose flour, the baking powder, and the salt.
- In a stand mixer, whisk the egg whites with the cream of tartar for 2 to 3 minutes until stiff peaks form.
- Set aside.
- Beat the butter and sugar on a high setting for 2 to 3 minutes until light and creamy.
- Mix in the egg yolks, vanilla extract, coconut extract, and coconut milk until smooth.
- Fold in half of the flour mixture.
- Mix in the buttermilk.
- Fold in the remaining flour along with the desiccated coconut.
- Carefully fold in ⅓ of the whisked egg whites.
- Once fully incorporated, fold in the remaining whisked egg whites.
- Divide the mixture between the prepared cake pans.
- Bake for 40 to 45 minutes until cooked through and golden on top.
- Remove the sponges from the oven and cool completely, for at least one hour.
- To create the frosting first beat the butter in a stand mixer on high for a minute or two until it is soft and pale.
- Beat in the cream cheese until smooth.
- Slowly incorporate the confectioners' sugar in stages.
- Add the coconut milk, vanilla extract, coconut extract, and salt, and mix until smooth.
- To assemble the coconut layer cake first level the tops of the two cooled cake sponges with a bread knife or cake wire.
- Using the bread knife or cake wire, slice each sponge into two, to create 4 circles of sponge.
- Place one cake onto a plate or cake stand.
- Spread a thick layer of frosting onto the top of the cake.
- Place the second sponge on top of the first and repeat the process.
- Continue to layer up the sponges until they are all used.
- Spread a thin layer of frosting around the entire cake and allow it to harden in the fridge for 10 minutes.
- Remove from the fridge and spread the rest of the coconut frosting on the top and outsides of the cake.
- Roughly smooth out the frosting – this part does not need to be too neat.
- Cover the top and outsides of the cake with the desiccated coconut, gently pressing the coconut into the sides to help it stick to the frosting.
- Refrigerate the cake for 15 to 20 minutes before slicing and serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|784
|Total Fat
|46.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|31.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|139.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|87.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.5 g
|Total Sugars
|63.4 g
|Sodium
|343.0 mg
|Protein
|7.7 g
How can this coconut layer cake be adapted?
This super coconut layer cake is perfect for anyone who loves the taste of coconut, and we think coconut's gentle sweetness rivals that of vanilla when it comes to cake flavors, and goes just as harmoniously with a host of other flavors. There are several ways you can add your own spin to this recipe. You can easily omit the cream cheese in the frosting and add more butter in its place, making it safe to store the cake at room temperature. Buttermilk can be substituted for yogurt, sour cream, or, best of all, a mixture of milk and lemon juice.
If you aren't a coconut purist and want to add some different flavors into the mix, there are many complementary flavors you can add to your cake. Folding raspberries or blueberries into the cake batter before baking is a great option, with both berries pairing wonderfully with the sweetness of the coconut. Alternatively, adding fruit in the form of a curd between the layers of cake will add heaps of flavor and interest. Raspberry works well as a curd, or for more of a tropical companion, passionfruit or mango will add plenty of zingy taste as well as vibrant color. Chocolate also makes a classic pairing with coconut, and can be incorporated into this recipe in the buttercream or as a layer of chocolate ganache between the sponges.
What are some tips to guarantee your cakes turn out well?
While decorating a cake is certainly an art, baking a good sponge is very much a science, which means that you will be able to consistently turn out great cakes as long as you stick to certain rules. For a great cake, you need to make sure your ingredients are in the correct condition. Before baking, make sure to check that any leavening agents are still good and that any wet ingredients are at room temperature. Butter that is either too cold or too warm will not emulsify properly or hold the air we need to create light and airy sponges. When you measure out your ingredients, be precise. While a casual estimation might give you a decent cake, if you are looking for excellence, then precision is required.
One big cake-baking mistake is to overmix the batter so the gluten becomes overworked, which results in a tough, dry cake. The best way to manage this is to incorporate the flour into the batter as one of the last stages, and fold it in slowly. Finally, the temperature of the oven will make all the difference in how your cake bakes. Investing in an oven thermometer will help you to make sure your cakes are always cooked at the correct temperature, giving them the perfect rise.