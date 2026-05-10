DoorDash Drivers Hate Picking Up Food From These 10 Chains

When you're in the mood for takeout, you probably use a food delivery app to make your order, right? For many, the days of picking up the telephone and speaking to someone to place a food order are long gone. But while it feels like magic — you open the app, pay the money, and the food arrives without any need for a conversation — there are still real people involved with getting your favorite takeout to your door. And reader, we're sorry to say, they don't always like doing it. For many DoorDash drivers, for example, their shift can be made better or worse depending on the restaurant chains that customers are ordering from.

We combed through Reddit to find out the companies that drivers say are truly the worst to pick up food from, due to issues like rude employees, long wait times, and weird smells (yep, that comes up more than once). You can find the results of that investigation below, but just a heads up: It might make you rethink your favorite takeout order.