11 Chains You Should Never Order Takeout From

Picture this: It's late. You're tired. You're hungry. You open up a delivery app, choose your go-to menu items from your favorite fast-food chain, and hit order. You sit back, relax, and your food arrives in less than 20 minutes. (Fun fact: Research suggests people start losing their patience with waiting for a food delivery at around 29 minutes.) But not only is your food delivered quickly, it's also hot and tasty, making you a satisfied customer. Dreamy, right? Sadly, as many of us know too well, this doesn't always happen.

Sometimes, you end up with cold, soggy food that took hours to arrive (or more than 29 minutes, anyway). You're not satisfied, you're angry. And to make matters worse: You feel like you've wasted your hard-earned cash.

Unfortunately, bad takeout is a universal experience. But which chains are the worst offenders? We scanned social media and review platforms to figure out which chains you should never order takeout from. Surprisingly, our search brought up some of America's most popular chains, from McDonald's to KFC to Five Guys. Sometimes, you'd be better off heading to the restaurant to dine in, or if that's too much effort, just opening the freezer and switching the oven on.