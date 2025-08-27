How Long People Wait For Food Delivery Before Losing Their Patience

It won't come as a surprise to anyone who's ever worked in the service industry that (wow) many customers become inexplicably impatient. Something almost full-moon-effect seems to happen to otherwise level-headed adults when they're waiting for their food. So, waiting at home would remedy the issue somewhat...right? To a degree. When it comes to food delivery, modern consumers start losing their patience around the 30 minute mark.

A late 2024 study by Talker Research surveyed 2,000 American adults and concluded that "[I]f the restaurant is within a 10-mile radius [from their house], they start to get impatient within just 29 minutes." Perhaps notably, 29 minutes is also the amount of time that respondents said it should take them to prepare a complete meal at home. The stunted patience trend doesn't just apply to delivery, either. According to the study, 21% of U.S. adults are unwilling to wait longer than 10 minutes to be seated at a busy restaurant. Within 17 minutes of sitting down, said respondents, restaurants should have their food on the table, or they begin getting restless.

Lengthy wait times aren't a new issue for the food delivery industry. In 2023, fast-food pizza chains like Domino's and Pizza Hut faced staffing shortages, which led to significantly increased customer wait times for pizza delivery. Still, a less-than-hot pizza is fixable. There are ultimately some foods you should just never get delivered, like fries and nachos (which are liable to be soggy and tepid by the time they actually arrive).