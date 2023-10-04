It's Time To Wake Up From Our Food Delivery Nightmare. Here Are The 11 Biggest Issues That Need To Be Fixed

Food delivery has gotten me through some tough times. We all relied heavily on it during the pandemic, and we'll never forget the incredible support provided by essential workers, including restaurant and delivery workers. Even now, as the pandemic subsides, many people continue to rely on food delivery for convenience, or because they might not be able to access a particular restaurant due to lack of transportation. Food delivery is here to stay, as made plain by a recent DoorDash survey that found that 83% of respondents ordered as much or more delivery last year than they had the year before. Indeed, I cannot remember when I didn't have food delivery in my life — even if it was just the local Chinese restaurant bringing my pork fried rice from down the street.

But that doesn't mean food delivery is perfect. In fact, a lot can and does go wrong. From higher prices to unfair working practices for drivers battling the gig economy — many of whom are struggling in places like NYC — food delivery can be a bane for clients and service providers alike. Everyone's experience is slightly different, but you might recognize some of the challenges I've come up against in my career as a food orderer, so let's look at them here.