Think Twice About Ordering Takeout From This Wing Chain — Customers Say It's Not Worth It

Gone are the days of the hunter-gatherer, with today's equivalent involving a two-minute scroll and a congratulatory order confirmation. However, the simplicity with which we now secure a meal can sometimes lead to food delivery nightmares. Fast food chains that can't consistently offer a satisfactory experience get put in the town square pillory of the internet. Wingstop is

one such establishment, which seems to have become one of those chains you might want to reconsider getting takeout from, with many corners of the web now crying shame!

Opinions of Wingstop are a mixed bag. There are a few diehard fans, but a hefty portion of customers are unhappy about the service or food they received. On Trustpilot, 56% of the 691 reviews for Wingstop give the franchise one-star at the time of writing, with only 31% of reviews being five-star. One unhappy customer even considers one star to be generous, writing; "If I could give a negative 10 stars I would."

Yelp exhibits a similar split of opinions, with an LA Wingstop showing an almost even split between one-star reviews (34.5%) and slightly higher five-star reviews (37%). Around the country, Wingstop Yelp reviews are rarely without significant amount of one-star reviews weighing down the rating. Most bad reviews reference quality of the food, but there is consistent mention of takeout mishaps. This broad split between abhorrent and excellent reviews tells us that when Wingstop is good, it's very good, but when the franchise fails its customers, it fails hard.