10 Mistakes You're Making At KFC

Ordering from any fast food restaurant seems like a pretty simple proposition, but depending on which chain you're at, it may not be as straightforward as you're thinking. For example, there are plenty of mistakes you can make when you're ordering at KFC, the fried chicken chain known for its literal buckets of chicken. This is the kind of place you might decide to go when you want to treat the whole family to a fast food meal that feels like it's a step up from basic burgers. So, it's essential that you avoid mistakes if you want to get the best bang for your buck.

But don't worry: We've collected a list of some of the most common mistakes people make at the chain. Once you know what you might be doing wrong, you can take steps to ensure you're ordering your chicken and sides as efficiently as possible. So, keep reading, and then get ready to grab a whole bucket of your favorite kind of chicken from KFC. This time, you'll know you're doing everything right.