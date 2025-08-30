10 Mistakes You're Making At KFC
Ordering from any fast food restaurant seems like a pretty simple proposition, but depending on which chain you're at, it may not be as straightforward as you're thinking. For example, there are plenty of mistakes you can make when you're ordering at KFC, the fried chicken chain known for its literal buckets of chicken. This is the kind of place you might decide to go when you want to treat the whole family to a fast food meal that feels like it's a step up from basic burgers. So, it's essential that you avoid mistakes if you want to get the best bang for your buck.
But don't worry: We've collected a list of some of the most common mistakes people make at the chain. Once you know what you might be doing wrong, you can take steps to ensure you're ordering your chicken and sides as efficiently as possible. So, keep reading, and then get ready to grab a whole bucket of your favorite kind of chicken from KFC. This time, you'll know you're doing everything right.
Neglecting to use the KFC app
Yes, we know it can be annoying to add yet another app onto your phone, just for it to make your home screen look messy. But when it comes to fast food restaurants, downloading the app often makes a lot of sense. That's especially true if you tend to regularly purchase from KFC. That's because by ordering using the app, you can take advantage of special deals and promotions you wouldn't otherwise even know about.
The app also allows you to order your meal more easily. No more trying to make yourself heard over the drive-thru microphone. You can also track your order's progress right from your phone, so you know when to pick it up to ensure you're getting the hottest, freshest meal possible. Once you start using the KFC app, you may never go back to standard ordering again.
Not asking for extra gravy
You can choose from a slew of different side dishes at KFC, and the mashed potatoes and gravy are one of the most beloved. It's an ideal accompaniment to fried chicken, and the soft, creamy neutrality of the mashed potatoes pairs perfectly with the rich, salty gravy. But if you ask us, there's never, ever enough gravy included, even for the mashed potatoes themselves, not to mention dipping and drizzling all over the other components of your meal.
That's why it's a huge mistake not to ask for an extra side of gravy at KFC. Sure, you may think the amount that you get in the mashed potatoes and gravy is enough, but you're almost always going to be left wanting more. Prevent that end-of-meal disappointment by being proactive and getting the extra side of gravy when you order, and all your gravy cravings will be met (even if you're like us and like to dip every last bite of your fried chicken in it).
Only ordering KFC at joint KFC-Taco Bell locations
Many KFCs and Taco Bells have joined forces, working out of one restaurant and kitchen along with a single drive-thru. And if you ask us, you're making a major mistake if you don't take advantage of that convenience. After all, why would you order from only a single fast food restaurant when you can pick and choose your favorites from both? Although KFC and Taco Bell may seem like very different fast food joints, their dishes can actually be complementary, allowing you to build a deliciously unconventional meal without going through two different drive-thrus.
Our favorite way to order at a joint KFC-Taco Bell is to get a bucket of chicken, then snag an array of different tacos. Since you're already getting so much fried chicken, we tend to stay away from the chicken-focused offerings at Taco Bell, instead opting for beef or veggie options. This is a great way to feed a crowd, since a bucket of chicken and Taco Bell tacos are quite cost-effective, and it allows you to get a delicious blend of those Tex-Mex and Southern flavors we all know and love.
Ordering just the chicken and not a combo
Do you ever go out to a fast food restaurant for just the entree, skipping the sides, the drink, or both? If so, you're not alone. It can be a solid way to lower costs at the drive-thru while still ensuring that you don't have to cook a main course from scratch. That's especially true when you're ordering at KFC. After all, it can seem like a good idea to just order a bucket of chicken and then handle the sides at home. However, you're likely to be paying a premium for that chicken if you decide to get it without the combo. Some Redditors have discovered that it's often cheaper to order the combo with sides and a drink instead of just grabbing the chicken.
This can be annoying, especially if you're not the kind of person who drinks a lot of soda or sugary drinks. However, if you're ordering food for just yourself, you may actually be better off opting for the combo instead. Of course, it all depends on what you order, so make sure you're ready to do some math when you're placing your order. When you're getting an individual meal, though, it might just make sense to get a side and drink on the side, even if you end up sharing them with someone else.
Not taking the survey that appears on your receipt
These days, a lot of people never even look at the receipts they're given at stores and fast food restaurants. But sometimes, it's worth checking it out if it can get you a good deal. That's certainly the case when it comes to KFC, which sometimes offers a reward for customers who provide feedback. If you fill out an online survey within 48 hours of your KFC visit, you'll receive a complimentary piece of chicken if you include the provided code on the bottom of that receipt. Keep in mind that you'll have to go back to a KFC within two weeks to take advantage of the deal.
It only takes a few minutes to fill out the survey, so if you're interested in having a slightly heftier meal the next time you visit this fast food joint, it's absolutely worth it. It pays off if you're going to KFC on a somewhat regular basis anyway.
Forgetting to specify what cuts of chicken you want
When you get a craving for fried chicken, there's a good chance you have a certain cut in mind. For example, if you're the kind of person who likes drumsticks, you're probably going to be disappointed when you get a bucket full of breasts. That's why it's so important to specify what cuts of meat you want. That way, you can ensure you're getting the white or dark meat of your dreams — and not a piece that you're not going to want to eat anyway.
Keep in mind that this applies whether you're ordering a single meal or an entire bucket. Often, the person taking your order will ask you which cuts you want. However, if they don't, you're liable to get anything they decide they want to give you. Remembering this step will save you that horrible moment when you realize that all you got were wings when you were really craving juicy, white meat chicken breasts.
Assuming that KFC's chicken is gluten-free
If you're new to the gluten-free life (or you're just trying to cut down on your gluten intake), then you may still be at a point when you don't know what you can eat. It may seem like it's safe to get fried chicken. After all, it's just meat, right? But if you're following a gluten-free diet, then we're sad to inform you that KFC's chicken isn't right for you. The batter that the chain uses to bread the chicken is made with wheat, which contains gluten. Therefore, it's something you'll want to avoid when you visit the chain.
Unfortunately, though, KFC isn't very gluten-free-friendly on any front. There are a few side dishes you can indulge in, like the coleslaw and green beans, but other than that, your options are quite limited. You may be better off heading to another fast food restaurant if you require a gluten-free meal.
Writing off the chain's chicken nuggets
Many fast food restaurants offer their customers chicken nuggets. Often, they're not that good. So when you see chicken nuggets on KFC's menu, you may be hesitant to try them. After all, the chain is known for its bone-in chicken — something you can't find everywhere — so opting for plain old chicken nuggets seems like a bad move. But hear us out: KFC's chicken nuggets are actually pretty good. In fact, in our ranking of popular fast food chicken nuggets, they actually snagged the No. 3 spot on the list.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that the breading is absolutely on point here, since that fried breading is part of what makes the bone-in chicken so delicious, too. Plus, you're getting actual pieces of chicken instead of the ground-up slop that you'll find when you bite into other fast food nuggets. If you're looking for an easy-to-eat (and easy-to-love) dinner option that's a departure from the KFC norm, then the chain's nuggets are definitely worth checking out.
Not customizing your KFC Famous Bowl
Perhaps one of the best items on KFC's menu is the iconic Famous Bowl. It's basically just a mashed potato bowl filled with various KFC side dishes, but when all of those elements come together, it just makes sense. If you've ordered this bowl before, though, you may not have realized that it's something you can customize. You can remove anything that comes standard in the bowl, so if you want to skip the corn, gravy, or cheese, it's easy to indicate that while you're ordering.
It's also possible to add ingredients to your order if you want to go for a slightly different flavor profile. You can order more gravy, for example, if you want a richer flavor, or you can mix in some mac and cheese if you're looking for a heartier, more carb-heavy dish. These elements will come as side dishes, but since everything gets mixed in the bowl anyway, it's easy to just stir in those other ingredients for a more customized flavor profile.
Getting it delivered instead of picking it up yourself
One thing about fried chicken is that it's much, much better when it's hot and fresh. Wait for 20 minutes after it's already come out of the fryer, and you're left with a batch of chicken that doesn't taste as good as it could. Sure, you can always reheat it in the oven or microwave, but it's not going to taste the same as it did when it was completely fresh. This is why we think it's such a big mistake to get KFC delivered instead of just picking it up yourself. Your delivery driver may have other stops on the way, and every minute is precious when it comes to the freshness of your fried chicken.
Sure, it's a bit of extra work to pick up your KFC yourself, but it's worth it. After all, you're already spending money on eating out, so you might as well ensure that you're getting the freshest possible meal.